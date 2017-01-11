Falcons' Vic Beasley: Full practice Wednesday
Beasley (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Beasley hurt his shoulder during the regular season finale but was able to play the entire game and further testing Monday revealed no significant injuries. He's fully expected to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks.
