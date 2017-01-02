Falcons' Vic Beasley: Scheduled for MRI on Monday
Beasley (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, ESPN reports.
Beasley briefly exited Sunday's game against the Saints with a left shoulder injury but returned promptly after receiving treatment on the sidelines. Further testing Monday should reveal any threats to Beasley's availability for the playoffs.
