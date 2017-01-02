Beasley suffered a left shoulder injury during the Falcons' 38-32 victory over the Saints on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The severity of Beasley's injury isn't clear and he isn't certain to be ready in time for the Falcons' first playoff game despite the team's first round bye.

