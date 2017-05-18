Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: May quarterbacks update sees Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston rising

This year's incoming rookie class is a bit underwhelming, but that doesn't mean the NFL Draft had no impact on these rankings. Far from it.

Marcus Mariota was the biggest winner of the draft, with the Tennessee Titans taking Corey Davis in the first round and adding more complementary pieces later in the draft. If Davis lives up to his billing, he'll be the most talented receiver Mariota has played with. Sliding Rishard Matthews to No. 2 would make this Mariota's best set of weapons.

Of course, those weapons pale in comparison to what Jameis Winston has to work with. Winston has always had it better than Mariota, but adding DeSean Jackson , O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin this offseason puts him off the charts. You could make an argument that Winston has the most loaded stable of pass catchers outside of Pittsburgh.

I still have Mariota ahead of Winston because I believe in his talent, and while Winston's weapons are better I think there could be a bigger leap this year for him than Winston. They're both great young quarterbacks with improved situations and bright futures. You'd be lucky to have either for the next five years.

As for that disappointing crop of rookies mentioned at the top, Patrick Mahomes was my favorite of the group before the draft and nothing changed on Draft Day. Mahomes won't likely play in 2017, but I don't expect anyone in this group to have a positive impact on your Fantasy team this year in a one-QB league. Mahomes has the most upside of the group, and I don't see learning under Andy Reid and Alex Smith for a year as a bad thing.

Here are my top 35 Dynasty quarterbacks. If you have questions about anyone I didn't mention above, you can ask it below or ask me directly on Twitter @heathcummingssr.