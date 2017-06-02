Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: The top 35 tight ends, finding a place for older tight ends like Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker

How much can you expect from older tight ends in dynasty? Heath Cummings tries to find the right place for those on the wrong side of the age curve.

One of the biggest challenges of coming up with a universal ranking of dynasty assets is that a player's value can change depending on where you are in the team-building process. That's especially true with older players. They can be league-winners for a competitive team but useless for a rebuilding franchise.

 I have to rank them somewhere in between, so before we get to the updated top 35, let's dig into the older guys at the position who remain dynasty-relevant.

Tight Ends Over 30
10
Jimmy Graham Seattle TE
Coming into 2016 you could have convinced me that Jimmy Graham would never be the same player again. Then he almost was. Now Graham is 30 years old, and I could easily see him finishing as a top-five tight end again in 2017. I could also see him falling off a cliff in the next 18 months. I wouldn't overpay for Graham, but older tight ends are generally pretty cheap. 
11
Greg Olsen Carolina TE
Despite scoring just three touchdowns in 2016, I didn't really see any signs of Olsen slowing down last year. He has played 16 games for nine straight seasons, making him about as steady as they come. He's also 32 years old. Tony Gonzalez is the only tight end in the past 50 years to top 1,000 yards receiving past age 31. It would be an upset if Olsen was still a Fantasy asset in two years, but he's also my second favorite tight end in 2017.
14
Delanie Walker Tennessee TE
Walker, too, is 32 but turns 33 before the season. The Titans drafted their tight end of the future in Jonnu Smith and bolstered their WR corps with Corey Davis. I expect at least one more top-10 season from Walker, but the writing is on the wall. If I have Walker as my starting tight end in dynasty, I'm spending at least one rookie pick on a tight end. Hope that Walker can give you production while they struggle through their rookie season and then the two can switch roles.
15
Martellus Bennett Green Bay TE
Bennett just changed teams again, and I'm not sure anyone is totally sure what that means for his value. He obviously gets to play with an elite quarterback, but the Packers haven't traditionally been an offense that gives one tight end a ton of targets. That could certainly change in 2017, and if it does, I have Bennett ranked too low. More likely is that he has 2-3 years of borderline No. 1 TE production left in him. 
TE Dynasty Rankings
Rank Player Team
1 Rob Gronkowski NE
2 Travis Kelce KC
3 Hunter Henry LAC
4 Jordan Reed WAS
5 Tyler Eifert CIN
6 Zach Ertz PHI
7O.J. HowardTB
8 Kyle Rudolph MIN
9David NjokuCLE
10Jimmy GrahamSEA
11 Greg Olsen CAR
12Evan EngramNYG
13 Eric Ebron DET
14 Delanie Walker TEN
15 Martellus Bennett GB
16 Jack Doyle IND
17 Austin Hooper ATL
18C.J. FiedorowiczHOU
19Coby FleenerNO
20Adam ShaheenCHI
21 Vance McDonald SF
22 Tyler Higbee LAR
23 Dwayne Allen NE
24Gerald EverettLAR
25Jake ButtDEN
26 Julius Thomas MIA
27Jordan LeggettNYJ
28 Jared Cook OAK
29 Cameron Brate TB
30 Erik Swoope IND
31 Charles Clay BUF
32Jonnu SmithTEN
33 Jermaine Gresham ARI
34 Gary Barnidge FA
35 Antonio Gates LAC

