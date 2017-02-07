Fantasy Football: Inside the Pro Bowl with DeMarco Murray

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- DeMarco Murray wasn't supposed to be at the Pro Bowl. Not after his disaster of a season in 2015.

You know the story by now. Murray was the best running back in the NFL in 2014, but he left Dallas for a big contract to sign with Philadelphia and Chip Kelly in 2015. The move nearly ruined his career.

Luckily, he was traded to Tennessee on March 9, 2016, and that transaction dramatically turned things around. Murray was the perfect fit for the Titans' "exotic smashmouth" offense, and he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl.

He also was back in the good graces of Fantasy owners.

"It was a good year for me," Murray said. "Mentally it was great. I've always had confidence in myself and my abilities. Going through what I went through last year was a good thing, as crazy as that sounds. It was a good thing. It made me a better player and better person."

DeMarco Murray RB / Tennessee Titans (2016 stats) ATT: 293 YDS: 1,287 TD: 9 YPC: 4.4 REC: 53 REC YDS: 377 REC TD: 3

Murray was on top of the world in 2014. Playing behind the Cowboys dominant offensive line, Murray was a monster for Fantasy owners with 392 carries for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns and 57 catches for 416 yards.

He got a huge contract from the Eagles for five years at $42 million, including $21 million guaranteed. But money couldn't buy him success because he was a bad fit for Kelly's offensive system. Murray had 193 carries for 702 yards and six touchdowns and 44 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown.

At 27, he looked done. It could have been that all the work he had in 2014 caught up to him, or that he needed the Dallas offensive line to thrive. But Fantasy owners certainly had moved on. And then, in a surprise move, the Titans gave him a second chance.

Philadelphia wanted to purge itself of Kelly's players, and Tennessee was looking for an offensive weapon to help second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Eagles offered Murray via trade, which involved both teams swapping fourth-round picks, and Titans coach Mike Mularkey had the centerpiece of his power-running offense.

Fantasy owners weren't ready to buy in, understandably so, especially after Tennessee selected Alabama running back Derrick Henry, the Heisman Trophy winner, in the second round of the NFL Draft. Murray was drafted on average in Round 4 as the No. 18 running back on CBS Sports leagues, but many Fantasy owners did that with trepidation.

Derrick Henry RB / Tennessee Titans (2016 stats) ATT: 110 YDS: 490 TD: 5 YPC: 4.5 REC: 13 REC YDS: 137

Thankfully, Murray was a titan in this offense with 293 carries for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns and 53 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns. He worked great in tandem with Henry, mostly because he dominated the lead role, and finished with 13 games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He was the No. 4 Fantasy running back.

Murray said Mularkey's offense was great for him and similar to the system he used in Dallas.

"It's similar to things I've been doing throughout my first four years and a lot of the same terminology that I was very comfortable with," Murray said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said at the Pro Bowl he was happy for his former star running back.

"He had a lot of success with us, and it is great to see him having success back in Tennessee," Garrett said. "They are handing him the ball, and they are making him a big part of what they do, and the kind of season he's had speaks for itself.

"He is just a really good football player, and his style speaks to what they are doing offensively. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to have that kind of success moving forward, and we are happy for him."

But now Murray has to prove that 2016 wasn't a fluke. He has to repeat that success, and he has to do that at 29 while holding off Henry. By the end of the season, Henry started taking on more work with at least eight carries in four of his final five games, and he had double digits in Fantasy points in three of those outings.

Murray also saw a lesser workload down the stretch, including his final two games of the season with fewer than 15 carries, and he battled a right foot injury to close the year. Injuries are obviously a concern with an aging running back, and Henry is itching for a bigger role.

But Murray said he and Henry can be successful in tandem in 2017.

"I'm happy to have Derrick," Murray said. "He's a good guy, very raw when he first came in. Throughout the course of the season you just saw him getting better. That's what you look for in a young player coming into the league. He made strides to get better throughout the course of the year."

Despite last year's success, Murray is going to be a risky Fantasy option in 2017. He's close to the end of his career, and Henry will make more of an impact in his sophomore campaign.

But Murray can still have plenty of positive moments, and he's worth drafting in Round 2 in the majority of leagues, which is where he went in our latest mock draft. And if you draft Murray then make it a point to target Henry with a mid-round pick as his handcuff.

We hope Murray can squeeze out one more standout season. He surprised us in 2016, and he could definitely be a Fantasy star again in 2017 if he stays healthy and holds off Henry for the lead role in Tennessee.