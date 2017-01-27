Fantasy Football: Inside the Pro Bowl with Ezekiel Elliott

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Practice at the Pro Bowl is far from a grueling experience. The players laugh their way through an hour on the field to "prepare" for Sunday's game.

The goal is to have fun, and Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is definitely acting like the biggest kid. That makes sense since he's the youngest player in the game at 21. He even held a dance-off with Giants receiver Odell Beckham on Wednesday.

odell beckam and Zeke dance off pic.twitter.com/aTqOZ3DFaL — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 25, 2017

He also exchanged martial arts moves during a play with Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman. And on Thursday, Elliott traded jerseys during practice with Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett, who lined up on offense.

Bennett got the handoff and ran through the hole, but thankfully we didn't see Elliott try to make a tackle. We're just fine keeping Elliott in his natural position.

"I was trying to play some D-end," Elliott would say later.

Ezekiel Elliott RB / Dallas Cowboys (2016 stats) ATT: 322 YDS: 1,631 TD: 15 REC: 32 REC YDS: 363 REC TD: 1

The rookie from Ohio State proved to be one of the best running backs in 2016. He led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards on 322 carries with 15 touchdowns, and he added 32 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown. Elliott was also the No. 2 Fantasy running back in standard leagues behind David Johnson.

While it was an exciting year for Elliott, which also included helping the Cowboys go 13-3, win the NFC East and reach the divisional round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, he wants more. And that's what Fantasy owners are hoping for in 2017.

"I'm a perfectionist," Elliott said. "So I'm definitely not satisfied."

Elliott became just the fifth rookie since 1970 to lead the league in rushing, and he also set the Cowboys rookie record for rushing yards. But he fell short of DeMarco Murray's team-rushing record of 1,845 yards set in 2014.

Murray, who is representing the AFC with the Titans, doesn't expect his record to hold up with how talented Elliott is playing behind the Cowboys offensive line.

"He'll get it," Murray said. "He has plenty of time to get it. I'm sure he'll get it in the next year or so."

Added Elliott: "That's the plan."

Murray also had plenty of praise for Elliott's overall game.

"He's a physical runner," Murray said. "He did a great job catching the ball and was great in pass protection. Every running back is going to do well running the ball, but when you're able to catch the ball out of the backfield like he did and block, that was impressive and caught my eye."

Fantasy owners had their eye on Elliott the moment he was selected by Dallas at No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft, mainly because of the guys blocking for him. The Cowboys offensive line, which features Pro Bowlers in left tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick, was great for Murray in 2014 and even Darren McFadden in 2015.

Based on Elliott's pedigree, the expectation was he could be a Fantasy star, which is why he was drafted on average as the No. 7 overall player in the first round on CBS Sports leagues. And he delivered in a big way, in large part due to his offensive line.

Elliott has praised his linemen effusively throughout the season, and he thanked them with nice presents for the holidays. He once again spoke highly of them at the Pro Bowl.

"It's been great getting to know those guys more and getting to know their families," he said. "I really appreciate them."

And Fantasy owners really appreciate Elliott heading into 2017. He's in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick with Le'Veon Bell and Johnson, and it's doubtful Elliott falls past No. 3 overall in any format.

I've gone back and forth on ranking the three running backs, and I will likely change my mind numerous times between now and August. Currently it's Bell, Johnson and Elliott, but I could easily see Elliott vault into the top spot.

His offensive line is special. He's an elite talent. And it's hard to overlook his superlatives, especially if this is the year he break's Murray's team record.

"The sky's the limit," Elliott said when asked about how good he can be.

Elliott isn't afraid to show off his dance moves during a light practice. Fantasy owners might dance as well if he has another year like he did as a rookie.