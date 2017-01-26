Fantasy Football: Inside the Pro Bowl with Jay Ajayi

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The smile might have been the brightest thing on the field, which says a lot given all the stars. It was hard for Jay Ajayi to contain his excitement. And it was well-deserved.

As the AFC wrapped up its first practice for the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, Ajayi hung around and talked to fans and the media. He made sure to soak up as much of the hoopla as possible.

That's because this is the last place Ajayi thought he would be when the 2016 season started.

"Definitely a dream," Ajayi said. "I don't think it's hit me right now, but it's just pretty special. I'll cherish it."

Jay Ajayi RB / Miami Dolphins (2016 stats) ATT: 260 YDS: 1,272 TD: 8 YPC: 4.9 REC: 27 REC YDS: 151

Go back to Week 1 when the Dolphins were headed to Seattle. If you recall, when the team left Miami for that trip, Ajayi was left behind.

The reports were he was unhappy with his role as the backup to Arian Foster, and coach Adam Gase made Ajayi inactive as a healthy scratch in favor of Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake. Even after Foster hurt his groin in Week 2, Ajayi was still part of a committee for the Dolphins.

His first game with double digits in carries was in Week 5 against Tennessee, and that started his Pro Bowl campaign. And he was granted the trip here as the first alternate once LeSean McCoy decided not to play after suffering an ankle injury in Week 17.

Now, Ajayi is enjoying the experience, maybe more than anyone else on the field.

"It started tough, but I stuck with it," Ajayi said in reflecting on the 2016 season. "I was confident in what I wanted to accomplish this year."

And he accomplished a lot, which was great for Fantasy owners. Ajayi finished the season as the No. 11 running back in standard leagues with 260 carries for 1,272 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns and 27 catches for 151 yards.

His stats were somewhat skewed by three games with at least 200 rushing yards, which were Week 6 against Pittsburgh, Week 7 against Buffalo and Week 16 at Buffalo. But he also added three other games with either 100 rushing yards or a touchdown, which gave him six outings with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league of the 12 games where he was the featured runner.

Ajayi said he's hoping to build off that performance heading into 2017.

"Me personally, just stay motivated and not just be excited to be a Pro Bowler," he said. "I want to be able to get back to this point multiple times in my career. I just use that as a chip on my shoulder to keep pushing and keep working harder."

The Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday that the Dolphins believe Ajayi has "just scratched the surface" of his potential, which is encouraging for the 23-year-old, especially after concerns about his knee coming out of Boise State in 2015 (so far he's fine). He finished this season as the No. 1 running back for Pro Football Focus in their elusive rating, which is described as what "boils down a runner's success beyond the point of being helped by his blockers."

But Ajayi was at his best when his offensive line was healthy, especially center Mike Pouncey, who finished the season on injured reserve because of a troublesome hip and played in only five games. When Ajayi had Pouncey, left tackle Branden Albert, left guard Laremy Tunsil, right guard Jermon Bushrod and right tackle Ja'Wuan James on the field, he was nearly unstoppable.

That happened for three games, which was Ajayi's best stretch of the season against the Steelers (25 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns), the first meeting with the Bills (28 carries for 214 yards and a touchdown) and against the Jets in Week 8 (24 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown). Ajayi is hopeful the offensive line remains intact in 2017.

Ajayi was not the same runner without Pouncey and had just two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league when the center was hurt, including the second meeting against the Bills (32 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown). But he didn't crush your Fantasy team either with only two games with fewer than seven Fantasy points from Week 5 on.

The big question marks for the offensive line are Albert and his salary (the Miami Herald reports he's going to cost $10.6 million against the cap), Bushrod is a free agent and Pouncey's health. But when that unit was healthy it was arguably the second-best offensive line in the NFL behind Dallas.

"Those five guys play with so much swagger and confidence when they're all together and healthy," Ajayi said. "I think you were able to see what we could do when we had those guys for that three-game stretch. I'm hoping we can bring them all back healthy and see what we can do for the future."

We'll find out this offseason what the Dolphins do with their offensive line. And we hope, as Ajayi said, he remains motivated to make multiple Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Heading into 2017, we like Ajayi as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy running back, and he's worth drafting in Round 2 in the majority of leagues. With a solidified offensive line, he could easily finish in the Top 10.

And that would likely lead to another Pro Bowl appearance, which would definitely make Ajayi smile.