Fantasy Football Playoff DFS Advice: Ride running backs in Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott

For the wild card round, we told you to stack the Pittsburgh Steelers in any daily lineups, and it was worth it for Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown . Those two players, along with Aaron Rodgers , Thomas Rawls and Randall Cobb were among the biggest winners in the first round of the playoffs.

This week, we'll give you more winners for the divisional round.

There is some combination of Bell and Ezekiel Elliott in all the lineups I'm playing this week, and in some cases I'm using both guys. They are two of the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but they should also be two of the best performers.

Bell just had 29 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 7 yards against the Dolphins. He has now scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points on FanDuel in six of his past eight games, including two in a row, and he had 18 carries for 144 yards and five catches for 34 yards against Kansas City in Week 4.

That was Bell's first game of the season following a three-game suspension, but he should be good against the Kansas City Chiefs in the rematch this week. Kansas City has struggled against the run for most of the season, including the past four games since linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles) got hurt.

Over that span, six running backs have at least 80 total yards with six touchdowns, so Bell should be a focal point for the Steelers, which he usually is on the road. He should have another dominant performance this week.

Elliott faces Green Bay this week for the second time this season after he had 28 carries for 157 yards and two catches for 17 yards at Lambeau Field in Week 6. He didn't play in Week 17 to rest for the playoffs, but Elliott has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in every game this season.

The Green Bay Packers did a good job slowing down the Giants run game in the wild-card round, with Paul Perkins and Rashad Jennings combining for 15 carries and 59 yards, but Green Bay has allowed eight running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points this year. Six of those have come on the road, including two in a row with Jordan Howard in Week 15 and Zach Zenner in Week 17.

The Dallas Cowboys are going to lean on Elliott in his first playoff game, and he should deliver in a big way. He's an obvious but excellent choice in all daily lineups for the divisional round.

Here's my lineup on FanDuel for the divisional round:

QB: Dak Prescott ($7,700) vs. GB

($7,700) vs. GB RB: Le'Veon Bell ($9,900) at KC

RB: Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) vs. GB

WR: Julio Jones ($8,300) vs. SEA

($8,300) vs. SEA WR: Julian Edelman ($7,000) vs. HOU

($7,000) vs. HOU WR: Terrance Williams ($4,500) vs. GB

($4,500) vs. GB TE: Jason Witten ($4,900) at DAL

($4,900) at DAL K: Chris Boswell ($4,500) at KC

($4,500) at KC DST: Atlanta Falcons ($4,300) vs. SEA

When Prescott faced the Packers in Week 6, he didn't have Dez Bryant due to a knee injury but still managed 247 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception and 6 rushing yards. Green Bay held Eli Manning to 299 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception last week, but prior to that, the past three quarterbacks against Green Bay (Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford and Matthew Stafford) averaged 364 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns and four interceptions.

That should bode well for Prescott, and I'm stacking him with Williams, who is worth a flier at his price. He had four catches for 75 yards on five targets against the Packers in Week 6, and secondary receivers have had success against Green Bay all season, which is good for Cole Beasley ($6,100) as well.

Jones had a dominant game at Seattle in Week 6 with seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Matt Ryan won't be afraid to challenge this Seattle Seahawks secondary with Jones. He's worth the price despite being the second-most expensive receiver this week behind Brown ($8.800).

Edelman should benefit if Malcolm Mitchell (knee) is out as expected against the Houston Texans . Without Mitchell in Week 17 at Miami, Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he has at least 11 targets in six of his past seven games. The Texans have also allowed a receiver to score in seven of the past eight games, so look for Chris Hogan ($5,200) or Michael Floyd ($4,600) as sleepers.

The tight end options are great this week aside from Travis Kelce ($7,100), who is expensive, since Jimmy Graham ($6,800) has struggled on the road and Martellus Bennett ($5,900) has a tough matchup against Houston. The cheaper options I like are Jared Cook ($5,400), C.J. Fiedorowicz ($5,200) and Witten, who had four catches for 42 yards in the first meeting with Green Bay.

The nice thing about Witten is he's scored at least 8.1 Fantasy points on FanDuel in two of his past three games. If he can reach that level again this week, you'll be happy given his price point.

Here's my lineup on DraftKings for the divisional round:

QB: Tom Brady ($7,600) vs. HOU

($7,600) vs. HOU RB: Ezekiel Elliott ($8,500) vs. GB

RB: Dion Lewis ($3,900) vs. HOU

($3,900) vs. HOU WR: Davante Adams ($7,000) at DAL

($7,000) at DAL WR: Julian Edelman ($6,800) vs. HOU

WR: Geronimo Allison ($3,900) at DAL

($3,900) at DAL TE: Jason Witten ($3,500) vs. GB

FLEX: Devonta Freeman ($5,900) vs. SEA

($5,900) vs. SEA DST: Falcons ($2,600) vs. SEA

Brady was suspended for the first game with the Texans in Week 3, but he comes into this matchup with three passing touchdowns in three of his past four games. In his past two home games against Baltimore and the Jets, he has combined for 620 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and four of the past five road quarterbacks against Houston have scored at least 19 Fantasy points.

We expect LeGarrette Blount (illness) to play against the Texans, but if he's out or limited, Lewis can take on a bigger role. He has at least 13 touches in three games in a row, and he's a good sleeper at his cheap price to pair with Elliott.

Adams is now the No. 1 receiver for the Packers with Jordy Nelson (ribs) out, and Allison will play a bigger role as the No. 3 receiver in Green Bay behind Adams and Cobb. Allison saw increased snaps in the final two games of the regular season with Cobb out with an ankle injury, and he had eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown over that span, which makes him a good sleeper at this price.

Adams only had two catches for 34 yards on three targets against the Cowboys in Week 6, but he had eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Giants in the wild-card round. He has also scored four touchdowns in his past three games and has four touchdowns in his past three outings on the road.

Freeman had one of his worst games this season at Seattle in Week 6 with 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 10 yards, but he comes into this matchup with either 80 total yards or a touchdown in five of his past six games, with eight touchdowns over that span. He has also scored at least 21 Fantasy points on DraftKings in each of his past four outings at home.

Freeman should be considered the No. 3 running back this weekend behind Bell and Elliott, but all three of these guys should be awesome in the divisional round.