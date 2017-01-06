Fantasy Football Playoff DFS Advice: Stacking Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown

We've already given you rankings for the entire postseason if you play in any sort of playoff challenge, but now it's time to focus on daily leagues for the wild-card round. That means we're off to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Miami Dolphins this week, and you should be excited to use Ben Roethlisberger , Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in tournaments and cash games. They will be popular, but they also will be worth it.

When these teams met in Week 6 in Miami, Roethlisberger injured his knee and the Dolphins won 30-15. Roethlisberger finished with just 11.56 Fantasy points on FanDuel, Bell had 15.8 and Brown had 6.5. Expect all three of these guys to improve in the rematch.

Roethlisberger plays better at home, and his FanDuel production illustrates that. He averages 18.9 Fantasy points on FanDuel for the season, but he's at 25.5 points at home in six games. Brown is also slightly better in Pittsburgh from 17 points for the year to 17.5 in seven home outings.

Bell is actually slightly worse at home at 22.7 points in six games, but his season average is 23 points, so you can expect him to be awesome, as usual. Despite his hefty price tag of $10,3000, he is the safest running back on the slate this week because the Dolphins have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in 11 games in a row.

Miami's secondary is banged up, and four of the past six opposing quarterbacks against the Dolphins have scored at least 31 Fantasy points in a standard league, including two in a row with Tyrod Taylor and Tom Brady. And in the past five games, Miami has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing receivers. Those stats bode well for Roethlisberger and Brown.

The Steelers have been a good play all season when they've been at home. That should continue in the wild-card round.

Here's my lineup on FanDuel for the wild-card round:

QB -- Ben Roethlisberger ($8,500) vs. MIA

RB -- Le'Veon Bell ($10,300) vs. MIA

RB -- Paul Perkins ($5,900) at GB

($5,900) at GB WR -- Antonio Brown ($9,100) vs. MIA

WR -- Jarvis Landry ($6,400) at PIT

($6,400) at PIT WR -- Sterling Shepard ($5,100) at GB

($5,100) at GB TE -- C.J. Fiedorowicz ($5,300) vs. OAK

($5,300) vs. OAK K -- Nick Novak ($4,500) vs. OAK

($4,500) vs. OAK DST -- Houston Texans ($4,800) vs. OAK

Perkins hasn't scored a touchdown all season, but his production has started to increase of late. He should be a good weapon for the Giants at Green Bay, and he has scored at least 8.2 Fantasy points on FanDuel in his past two outings at Philadelphia and at Washington.

Landry had seven catches for 91 yards against the Steelers in Week 6 with Ryan Tannehill (knee), and he's scored 18.1 Fantasy points on FanDuel with Matt Moore in two of his past three games. Landry should do well with the Dolphins chasing points.

Shepard only had two catches for 14 yards at Green Bay in Week 5, but he's scored at least 13.6 Fantasy points on FanDuel in two of his past three games. The Giants should be chasing points this week, and Shepard has 21 targets in his past three outings.

Fiedorowicz was great in the first meeting with the Raiders in Week 11 with six catches for 82 yards on 10 targets, which was good for 11.2 Fantasy points on FanDuel. He has at least seven targets in each of his past four outings, and Oakland has allowed a tight end to score or gain 100 receiving yards in three of the past four games.

Some other players I like on FanDuel this week include Russell Wilson ($7.700) and Eli Manning ($7,500) at quarterback, Lamar Miller ($7,100) and Latavius Murray ($6,700) at running back, Odell Beckham ($8,900), Doug Baldwin ($6,900), Geronimo Allison ($5,200) and Kenny Stills ($5,000) at receiver and Jimmy Graham ($6,600) at tight end.

Here's my lineup on DraftKings for the wild-card round:

QB -- Eli Manning ($6,100) at GB

RB -- Lamar Miller ($6,100) vs. OAK

RB -- Latavius Murray ($5,000) at HOU

WR -- Odell Beckham ($9,100) at GB

WR -- Doug Baldwin ($7,000) vs. DET

WR -- Kenny Stills ($3,800) at PIT

TE -- Jimmy Graham ($5,300) vs. DET

FLEX -- Paul Perkins ($4,100) at GB

DST -- Steelers ($3,500) vs. MIA

The past three quarterbacks against the Packers (Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford and Matthew Stafford) have averaged 364 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns and four interceptions. Manning only had 199 passing yards and one touchdown at Green Bay in Week 5, but the Giants could be chasing points this week on the road.

Miller is expected to be healthy after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, and he had 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards against the Raiders in Week 11. In the past five games, Oakland has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs and six have scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league.

Coach Jack Del Rio said Murray needs more work this week against the Texans after he had just five carries and one catch in Week 17 at Denver, which makes sense with Connor Cook starting at quarterback for the Raiders. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will also get carries, but Murray should get a heavy workload. And he had 92 total yards against Houston in Week 11.

Beckham has at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in five of his past six games, and he had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 5 at Green Bay. And the Packers have allowed an astounding 81 catches for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns to receivers in the past five games.

Baldwin has been better at home than on the road this season, and he's averaging seven catches for 94 yards and 0.5 touchdowns in eight games in Seattle this year. He will avoid Detroit's No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay playing out of the slot, and the Lions have allowed nine touchdowns to receivers in the past five games.

Stills comes into this matchup with a touchdown in four games in a row and five of his past six. He has 18 targets in his past three games with Moore, which he's turned into eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Clearly he's a boom-or-bust receiver, and he only had two catches for 12 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 6. But when he's on he can win you some money in DFS action.

I spent money for Graham as the No. 1 tight end because he's been great at home this year with 32 catches for 475 yards and six touchdowns in his past seven outings in Seattle. The Lions were No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year with 10 touchdowns allowed to the position.

I didn't want to use Perkins again for DraftKings, and I might swap him out for Allison ($3,300) if Randall Cobb (ankle) is inactive again. In the past two games with Cobb out against Minnesota and Detroit, Allison has eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, so he could be great if given another game with increased action.