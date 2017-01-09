Fantasy Football Playoff Review: Thomas Rawls, Randall Cobb star in wild-card round

Fantasy owners who watched Thomas Rawls and Randall Cobb in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs all shared the same thought: Where was that in the regular season?

Rawls helped the Seattle Seahawks run through the Detroit Lions , and Cobb was dominant for the Green Bay Packers in a victory against the New York Giants . It was great to see them perform at a high level, but it was definitely a feeling of remorse that it didn't happen sooner.

As in when our Fantasy leagues were still going on.

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs were far from dramatic as all the home teams won in convincing fashion. But we can still learn something from these playoff games as we begin to prepare for next season.

With that in mind, let's break down the four wild-card games from a Fantasy perspective and see if any of these players helped or hurt their draft value heading into the offseason.

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

Latavius Murray RB / Oakland Raiders (Wild-card stats at HOU) ATT: 12 YDS: 39 TD: 1 YPC: 3.3 REC: 1 REC YDS: 12

It's hard to fully judge the Raiders in this game because Derek Carr (broken leg) was out, and the offensive line was banged up. Murray had the best performance from their main guys, including Amari Cooper (two catches for 10 yards on 10 targets) and Michael Crabtree (two catches for 33 yards on seven targets), who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Murray finished this season as the No. 13 running back in standard leagues with 195 carries for 788 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns and 33 catches for 264 yards. He is a free agent this offseason, so where he ends up will ultimately determine his Fantasy value, but he should be in the No. 2 running back range no matter where he plays. If he stays with the Raiders, look for him to once again lead a committee, which will feature DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard . Murray should be drafted around Round 4.

Crabtree was the No. 11 receiver in standard leagues with 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns on 145 targets, and he was Oakland's most-consistent receiver. He had 11 games with at least nine Fantasy points and five with four points or less, and he was a great value pick in 2016. In 2017, look for Crabtree to be drafted around Round 5 as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues.

We wish Cooper was more consistent despite being the No. 14 receiver in standard leagues with 83 catches for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns on 132 targets. He had seven games with at least nine Fantasy points but seven games with six points or less, which was frustrating. We hope for a better year in 2017, which will be his third season in the NFL, and his talent makes him worth drafting in Round 3 in most formats.

Lamar Miller RB / Houston Texans (Wild-card stats vs. OAK) ATT: 31 YDS: 73 TD: 1 YPC: 2.4

The Texans had two players in 2016 who were considered must-start Fantasy options, and both delivered against the Raiders with Miller and DeAndre Hopkins (five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on nine targets). Brock Osweiler also played well against Oakland with 168 passing yards and a touchdown and 15 rushing yards and a touchdown, but we didn't see much from Will Fuller (four catches for 37 yards on five targets) or C.J. Fiedorowicz (two catches for 35 yards on four targets).

We'll see how the Texans fare at New England in the divisional round, but we'd like to see Miller and Hopkins have another strong performance. Both will remain popular Fantasy options next year, with Miller a Top 20 overall pick in all leagues, and Hopkins a good bounce-back candidate in Round 3.

Fuller will once again have sleeper appeal with a late-round pick, and the same goes for Fiedorowicz in deeper leagues. It will all come down to Osweiler, who is expected to return as the starter, and if he plays better in 2017 then this offense could be great. But that's a big if based on how Osweiler played for most of 2016.

Seahawks 26, Lions 6

Matthew Stafford QB / Detroit Lions (Wild-card stats at SEA) CMP %: 56.3 YDS: 205 TD: 0 INT: 0 RUSH YDS: 15

Stafford didn't have his best game against the Seahawks, and he ended his season with nine of his last 11 games, including the playoffs, with 19 Fantasy points or less. The injured middle finger on his throwing hand didn't help, but Stafford still finished as the No. 8 quarterback in 2016.

He's more of a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback coming into 2017, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. But there are some big questions left to answer in Detroit for next season, notably at running back.

Ameer Abdullah (foot) expects to be ready for offseason workouts, but the Lions now have three running backs in the mix with Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner , who had 11 carries for 34 yards and six catches for 54 yards against Seattle. Abdullah offers the most upside of the group, with Riddick a solid option in PPR, but this could be a messy backfield for Fantasy owners if all three get touches.

Golden Tate (three catches for 25 yards on five targets against Seattle), Marvin Jones (four catches for 81 yards on seven targets) and Eric Ebron (two catches for 23 yards) should be the lead receivers for the Lions, although impending free agent Anquan Boldin said he would like to keep playing in 2017 and could return to Detroit. Of this group, Tate is the only borderline starter, and he is worth drafting in Round 6.

Jones proved to be more of a No. 3 Fantasy receiver after he tailed off following a hot start, and he is only worth drafting with a late-round pick. And Ebron is a low-end No. 1 tight end worth a late-round pick as well. Boldin won't be drafted no matter where he plays in 2017.

Thomas Rawls RB / Seattle Seahawks (Wild-card stats vs. DET) ATT: 27 YDS: 161 TD: 1 YPC: 6.0

Rawls took advantage of a bad Lions run defense, but he looked like the player many Fantasy owners were hoping for this season after Marshawn Lynch retired. A broken leg in Week 2 ruined most of his year, but he had five games with at least 12 carries in his final seven outings of the regular season and finished with just one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league.

We hope he plays well again in the divisional round against the Atlanta Falcons , as well as the offensive line, but Rawls has the potential to be a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues in 2017 even with C.J. Prosise expected to play a prominent role. Prosise could return against Atlanta after being out since Week 12 with a shoulder injury, but Seattle would love to lean on Rawls once again. Another strong outing and Rawls will solidify himself as someone to draft as early as Round 3 in standard leagues.

Doug Baldwin (11 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets) also played well against Detroit, and he just needs to be more consistent in 2017. Like Cooper, he had six games with at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league and nine games with six points or less. He finished as the No. 10 receiver in standard leagues, and he should be drafted as a No. 2 receiver heading into 2017 with a pick in Round 3 or 4.

Jimmy Graham will get overshadowed by Jordy Nelson as offensive comeback player of the year, but he was remarkable in his return from last year's patella tendon injury. He only had three catches for 37 yards on four targets against the Lions, but he finished the regular season as the No. 2 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues with 65 catches for 923 yards and six touchdowns on 96 targets. He will get drafted no later than Round 5 in 2017.

As for Russell Wilson , he had a solid performance in the wild-card round with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he finished the season with at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his last four games, including the playoffs. He had a down year as the No. 14 quarterback, but he should rebound in 2017 as a Top 10 option at the position. I'm still drafting Wilson with a late-round pick as a starter in all leagues.

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12

Le'Veon Bell RB / Pittsburgh Steelers (Wild-card stats vs. MIA) ATT: 29 YDS: 167 TD: 2 YPC: 5.8 REC: 2 REC YDS: 7

The nice thing about the Steelers is you know about their main Fantasy options when healthy, and all we can hope for throughout the playoffs is that they avoid any injury, especially for Bell. He could be the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 ahead of David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott .

The NFL Network reported that the Steelers are expected to use the franchise tag on Bell, who is an impending free agent, which makes sense given his history of suspensions for multiple failed drug tests. If he's scheduled to play all 16 games coming into next season then I would draft him with the first overall pick.

Antonio Brown also dominated the Dolphins with five catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and he will be the No. 4 overall pick after the first three running backs. And Ben Roethlisberger (197 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and 10 rushing yards vs. Miami) will remain a Top 10 quarterback worth drafting with a mid-round pick.

Two players of interest heading into the offseason will be Ladarius Green , who didn't play against Miami due to a concussion, and Eli Rogers (one catch for 19 yards on one target against the Dolphins). Green could be a Top 10 tight end, but he has to stay healthy. And Rogers is worth a late-round pick in all leagues as the second-best receiver in Pittsburgh.

Jay Ajayi RB / Miami Dolphins (Wild-card stats at PIT) ATT: 16 YDS: 33 YPC: 2.1 REC: 3 REC YDS: 12

The Dolphins were stuck with Matt Moore (289 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception and two fumbles) since Ryan Tannehill (knee) was out, but it's hard to say much would change in this game. The biggest loss for the Dolphins, especially for Ajayi, was not having center Mike Pouncey (hip).

When Pouncey and the offensive line was healthy, the Dolphins run game was nearly unstoppable, which hopefully is the case for Ajayi in 2017. He finished as the No. 11 running back in 2016 with 260 carries for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns and 27 catches for 151 yards. He is worth drafting in Round 2 in most formats.

Jarvis Landry played well against the Steelers with 11 catches for 102 yards on 14 targets, and he finished the season as the No. 17 receiver in standard leagues with 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns on 132 targets. His value is higher in PPR leagues, but he's worth drafting no later than Round 5 in all formats.

The Dolphins will have to decide if Kenny Stills (five catches for 82 yards on five targets against Pittsburgh) is worth bringing back as a free agent, but he will likely command a big contract from another team. He played well in 2016 with 42 catches for 726 yards and nine touchdowns on 81 targets, but where he plays in 2017 will determine his Fantasy value. With Miami, Stills is worth a late-round pick.

We still have high hopes for DeVante Parker , who had four catches for 55 yards on six targets against the Steelers. He again struggled with injuries in 2016 and finished the year with 56 catches for 744 yards and four touchdowns on 89 targets, but he's capable of more, especially entering his third year. I'd still draft him with a mid-round pick, and I remain hopeful of a breakout campaign.

Packers 38, Giants 13

Paul Perkins RB / New York Giants (Wild-card stats at GB) ATT: 10 YDS: 30 YPC: 3.0 REC: 3 REC YDS: 27

The Giants have one of the best receivers in the NFL with Odell Beckham , who unfortunately struggled at Green Bay with four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets. This game won't impact his Fantasy value, and he should be drafted with a first-round pick in all leagues, likely in the first five overall picks.

Eli Manning had 299 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Packers, and he finished the year as the No. 20 Fantasy quarterback. Giants general manager Jerry Reese said of the 36-year old Manning that "he's probably on the back nine" of his career, and we consider him a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in 2017 with a late-round pick.

The running back position is the spot worth keeping an eye on for the Giants this offseason, and we hope they move on from the 32-year-old Rashad Jennings . Perkins should be the starter even though he had no touchdowns and just one game with 100 rushing yards. Still, there's potential there, and Fantasy owners should target him as early as Round 6 in most leagues.

As for Sterling Shepard , his season ended with four catches for 63 yards on nine targets in the wild-card round. He had 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 targets in the regular season, and he will be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in 2017 with a mid-round pick.

Randall Cobb WR / Green Bay Packers (Wild-card stats vs. NYG) TAR: 7 REC: 5 YDS: 116 TD: 3

Cobb missed the final two regular season games with an ankle injury, and he was basically miserable when healthy for most of the year. He had only three games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league and none since Week 7.

We'll see if Cobb can build on this performance in the divisional round at Dallas, and he could be needed with Jordy Nelson (ribs) hurt. Ty Montgomery (ankle) is also banged up, so we'll find out just how super human Aaron Rodgers is if the Packers can upset the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Davante Adams had another outstanding game against the Giants with eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he also will have to play big against the Cowboys if Nelson is out. Adams has solidified himself as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in 2017 with a pick in Round 4.

With the injuries to Nelson and Montgomery, we'll fully dissect the Packers more after next week's game at Dallas. We'd love to see the Packers healthy against the Cowboys because that could be one of the best matchups of the postseason.