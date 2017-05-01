Fantasy Football Post-Draft Dynasty Top 100: Leonard Fournette and Corey Davis lead rookie invasion

Heath Cummings revises his top 100 dynasty rankings to include rookies and downgrade players that were replaced.

Landing spots for rookies can have a huge impact on not just their short-term success but on their long-term value, too.

Ezekiel Elliott is a prime example of landing in an absolutely perfect situation and becoming one of the most valuable assets in Fantasy. I wouldn't say the fit for Corey Davis is quite as good, but it's almost good enough to make me move him ahead of Leonard Fournette, who I'd long planned to make my No. 1 rookie in dynasty.

There's very little that I don't like about Davis' game as a wide receiver, and there's very little I think he can't accomplish in the NFL. He lands on a Titans team than has no true No. 1 wide receiver and an exceptionally talented young quarterback in Marcus Mariota. While some may hold the Titans' run-heavy tendency against him, I love the fact that opposing defenses need to dedicate so many resources to the run game. A rookie season like the one we just saw from Michael Thomas (92-1,137-9) is possible, if not likely.

While I don't like Fournette's landing spot near as much, he's still a top-10 RB asset. I don't hold Blake Bortles against Fournette because I'm not sure Bortles will be there for more than another year. The real key will be if the Jaguars defense can improve enough to keep the rookie RB in positive game scripts. Even if things go poorly, I'd expect consistent No. 2 RB production from Fournette.

Of course, there are other changes to this installment besides the addition of rookies. Jeremy Hill and Latavius Murray fell out of the Top 100 because their teams drafted better running backs. Rob Kelley took a hit as well, but not as significant because the battle between him and Samaje Perine will be one to watch all summer. Perine has more upside, but his 2016 campaign wasn't one that would inspire a lot of confidence. I like Perine more in dynasty, but I would still take Kelley in 2017 for the time being.

1 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR
2 Mike Evans TB WR
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
4 Julio Jones ATL WR
5 Antonio Brown PIT WR
6 David Johnson ARI RB
7 Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
8 A.J. Green CIN WR
9 Amari Cooper OAK WR
10 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
11 Devonta Freeman ATL RB
12 Dez Bryant DAL WR
13 Michael Thomas NO WR
14 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
15 Melvin Gordon LAC RB
16 Todd Gurley LAR RB
17 Keenan Allen LAC WR
18 Sammy Watkins BUF WR
19 Allen Robinson JAC WR
20 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR
21 Carlos Hyde SF RB
22 Leonard Fournette JAC RB
23 Corey Davis TEN WR
24 Jordan Howard CHI RB
25 Rob Gronkowski NE TE
26 Brandin Cooks NE WR
27 Doug Baldwin SEA WR
28 Jarvis Landry MIA WR
29 Demaryius Thomas DEN WR
30 Davante Adams GB WR
31 Jordy Nelson GB WR
32 LeSean McCoy BUF RB
33 DeMarco Murray TEN RB
34 Lamar Miller HOU RB
35 Jay Ajayi MIA RB
36 Derrick Henry TEN RB
37 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
38 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
39 Andrew Luck IND QB
40 Travis Kelce KC TE
41 Corey Coleman CLE WR
42 Mike Williams LAC WR
43 Hunter Henry LAC TE
44 Russell Wilson SEA QB
45 Donte Moncrief IND WR
46 Tyler Eifert CIN TE
47 Stefon Diggs MIN WR
48 Tevin Coleman ATL RB
49 Terrelle Pryor WAS WR
50 Paul Perkins NYG RB
51 John Ross CIN WR
52 Joe Mixon CIN RB
53 Marcus Mariota TEN QB
54 Jameis Winston TB QB
55 Jordan Matthews PHI WR
56 Kelvin Benjamin CAR WR
57 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
58 Tyreek Hill KC WR
59 Jordan Reed WAS TE
60 Devante Parker MIA WR
61 Martavis Bryant PIT WR
62 Kenneth Dixon BAL RB
63 Ty Montgomery GB RB
64 C.J. Anderson DEN RB
65 Isaiah Crowell CLE RB
66 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
67 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
68 Josh Reynolds LAR WR
69 Zach Ertz PHI TE
70 Cam Newton CAR QB
71 Randall Cobb GB WR
72 Michael Crabtree OAK WR
73 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR
74 Matt Ryan ATL QB
75 ArDarius Stewart NYJ WR
76 Curtis Samuel CAR WR
77 O.J. Howard TB TE
78 Mark Ingram NO RB
79 Giovani Bernard CIN RB
80 Eddie Lacy SEA RB
81 Tyrell Williams LAC WR
82 Samaje Perine WAS RB
83 Spencer Ware KC RB
84 Golden Tate DET WR
85 DeSean Jackson TB WR
86 Kevin White CHI WR
87 Robert Kelley WAS RB
88 Doug Martin TB RB
89 Ameer Abdullah DET RB
90 Josh Doctson WAS WR
91 Tom Brady NE QB
92 Drew Brees NO QB
93 Jamison Crowder WAS WR
94 Kyle Rudolph MIN TE
95 Jamaal Williams GB RB
96 David Njoku CLE TE
97 Derek Carr OAK QB
98 Chris Godwin TB WR
99 Jimmy Graham SEA TE
100 Greg Olsen CAR TE
