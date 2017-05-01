Fantasy Football Post-Draft Dynasty Top 100: Leonard Fournette and Corey Davis lead rookie invasion
Heath Cummings revises his top 100 dynasty rankings to include rookies and downgrade players that were replaced.
Landing spots for rookies can have a huge impact on not just their short-term success but on their long-term value, too.
Ezekiel Elliott is a prime example of landing in an absolutely perfect situation and becoming one of the most valuable assets in Fantasy. I wouldn't say the fit for Corey Davis is quite as good, but it's almost good enough to make me move him ahead of Leonard Fournette, who I'd long planned to make my No. 1 rookie in dynasty.
There's very little that I don't like about Davis' game as a wide receiver, and there's very little I think he can't accomplish in the NFL. He lands on a Titans team than has no true No. 1 wide receiver and an exceptionally talented young quarterback in Marcus Mariota. While some may hold the Titans' run-heavy tendency against him, I love the fact that opposing defenses need to dedicate so many resources to the run game. A rookie season like the one we just saw from Michael Thomas (92-1,137-9) is possible, if not likely.
While I don't like Fournette's landing spot near as much, he's still a top-10 RB asset. I don't hold Blake Bortles against Fournette because I'm not sure Bortles will be there for more than another year. The real key will be if the Jaguars defense can improve enough to keep the rookie RB in positive game scripts. Even if things go poorly, I'd expect consistent No. 2 RB production from Fournette.
Of course, there are other changes to this installment besides the addition of rookies. Jeremy Hill and Latavius Murray fell out of the Top 100 because their teams drafted better running backs. Rob Kelley took a hit as well, but not as significant because the battle between him and Samaje Perine will be one to watch all summer. Perine has more upside, but his 2016 campaign wasn't one that would inspire a lot of confidence. I like Perine more in dynasty, but I would still take Kelley in 2017 for the time being.
|Dynasty Top 100
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|2
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|4
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|WR
|5
|Antonio Brown
|PIT
|WR
|6
|David Johnson
|ARI
|RB
|7
|Le'Veon Bell
|PIT
|RB
|8
|A.J. Green
|CIN
|WR
|9
|Amari Cooper
|OAK
|WR
|10
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|11
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|RB
|12
|Dez Bryant
|DAL
|WR
|13
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|14
|DeAndre Hopkins
|HOU
|WR
|15
|Melvin Gordon
|LAC
|RB
|16
|Todd Gurley
|LAR
|RB
|17
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|18
|Sammy Watkins
|BUF
|WR
|19
|Allen Robinson
|JAC
|WR
|20
|Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|WR
|21
|Carlos Hyde
|SF
|RB
|22
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|RB
|23
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|WR
|24
|Jordan Howard
|CHI
|RB
|25
|Rob Gronkowski
|NE
|TE
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|NE
|WR
|27
|Doug Baldwin
|SEA
|WR
|28
|Jarvis Landry
|MIA
|WR
|29
|Demaryius Thomas
|DEN
|WR
|30
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|31
|Jordy Nelson
|GB
|WR
|32
|LeSean McCoy
|BUF
|RB
|33
|DeMarco Murray
|TEN
|RB
|34
|Lamar Miller
|HOU
|RB
|35
|Jay Ajayi
|MIA
|RB
|36
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|37
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|38
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|39
|Andrew Luck
|IND
|QB
|40
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|41
|Corey Coleman
|CLE
|WR
|42
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|43
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|TE
|44
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|45
|Donte Moncrief
|IND
|WR
|46
|Tyler Eifert
|CIN
|TE
|47
|Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|WR
|48
|Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|RB
|49
|Terrelle Pryor
|WAS
|WR
|50
|Paul Perkins
|NYG
|RB
|51
|John Ross
|CIN
|WR
|52
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|53
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|QB
|54
|Jameis Winston
|TB
|QB
|55
|Jordan Matthews
|PHI
|WR
|56
|Kelvin Benjamin
|CAR
|WR
|57
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|58
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|59
|Jordan Reed
|WAS
|TE
|60
|Devante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|61
|Martavis Bryant
|PIT
|WR
|62
|Kenneth Dixon
|BAL
|RB
|63
|Ty Montgomery
|GB
|RB
|64
|C.J. Anderson
|DEN
|RB
|65
|Isaiah Crowell
|CLE
|RB
|66
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|67
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|68
|Josh Reynolds
|LAR
|WR
|69
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|70
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|QB
|71
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|72
|Michael Crabtree
|OAK
|WR
|73
|Emmanuel Sanders
|DEN
|WR
|74
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|75
|ArDarius Stewart
|NYJ
|WR
|76
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|WR
|77
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|78
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|RB
|79
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|RB
|80
|Eddie Lacy
|SEA
|RB
|81
|Tyrell Williams
|LAC
|WR
|82
|Samaje Perine
|WAS
|RB
|83
|Spencer Ware
|KC
|RB
|84
|Golden Tate
|DET
|WR
|85
|DeSean Jackson
|TB
|WR
|86
|Kevin White
|CHI
|WR
|87
|Robert Kelley
|WAS
|RB
|88
|Doug Martin
|TB
|RB
|89
|Ameer Abdullah
|DET
|RB
|90
|Josh Doctson
|WAS
|WR
|91
|Tom Brady
|NE
|QB
|92
|Drew Brees
|NO
|QB
|93
|Jamison Crowder
|WAS
|WR
|94
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|TE
|95
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|RB
|96
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|97
|Derek Carr
|OAK
|QB
|98
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|99
|Jimmy Graham
|SEA
|TE
|100
|Greg Olsen
|CAR
|TE
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Bengals pick Joe Mixon in NFL Draft
Cincinnati made it clear that an upgrade at running back was needed, and the Bengals took controversial...
-
Dalvin Cook has major Fantasy potential
Dalvin Cook's fast, versatile game is just what the Vikings needed to rebuild their run game...
-
Fournette, McCaffrey land in Round 1
It was a relatively quiet first round in the NFL Draft for running backs, but Leonard Fournette...
-
Corey Davis first WR taken in NFL Draft
Tennessee fills a big need with Corey Davis, which helps Marcus Mariota. But Mike Williams...
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre