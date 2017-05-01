Fantasy Football Post-Draft Dynasty Top 100: Leonard Fournette and Corey Davis lead rookie invasion

Landing spots for rookies can have a huge impact on not just their short-term success but on their long-term value, too.

Ezekiel Elliott is a prime example of landing in an absolutely perfect situation and becoming one of the most valuable assets in Fantasy. I wouldn't say the fit for Corey Davis is quite as good, but it's almost good enough to make me move him ahead of Leonard Fournette, who I'd long planned to make my No. 1 rookie in dynasty.

There's very little that I don't like about Davis' game as a wide receiver, and there's very little I think he can't accomplish in the NFL. He lands on a Titans team than has no true No. 1 wide receiver and an exceptionally talented young quarterback in Marcus Mariota. While some may hold the Titans' run-heavy tendency against him, I love the fact that opposing defenses need to dedicate so many resources to the run game. A rookie season like the one we just saw from Michael Thomas (92-1,137-9) is possible, if not likely.

While I don't like Fournette's landing spot near as much, he's still a top-10 RB asset. I don't hold Blake Bortles against Fournette because I'm not sure Bortles will be there for more than another year. The real key will be if the Jaguars defense can improve enough to keep the rookie RB in positive game scripts. Even if things go poorly, I'd expect consistent No. 2 RB production from Fournette.

Of course, there are other changes to this installment besides the addition of rookies. Jeremy Hill and Latavius Murray fell out of the Top 100 because their teams drafted better running backs. Rob Kelley took a hit as well, but not as significant because the battle between him and Samaje Perine will be one to watch all summer. Perine has more upside, but his 2016 campaign wasn't one that would inspire a lot of confidence. I like Perine more in dynasty, but I would still take Kelley in 2017 for the time being.