Fantasy Football: Post-Super Bowl 12-team, standard mock draft

James White was a star in Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean he'll be a dominant Fantasy option in 2017. And even though Rob Gronkowski (back) missed the 34-28 overtime victory against the Falcons, it doesn't mean he's a lost cause for next year.

Aside from breaking news, there might not be anything that influences a Fantasy draft more than what you just watched with your own eyes. It happens a lot during the preseason, and it could have happened here with Super Bowl LI.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case.

Maybe White's value improved a little with his performance against Atlanta after he had 139 total yards and three touchdowns, including 14 catches. And maybe Dion Lewis ' stock dropped since he only had six carries for 27 yards and one catch for 2 yards, as well as an apparent hamstring injury toward the end of regulation.

James White RB / New England Patriots

But in comparing the Patriots and Falcons players in this 12-team standard draft to our previous mock in January you can see there wasn't much difference. Gronkowski actually dropped from a first-round pick at No. 11 overall in the first draft to No. 15 overall here in Round 2, and I still think that's too soon, although it's up for debate given his potential when healthy.

Tom Brady and Matt Ryan were drafted in Round 6 in the first mock, but they went in Rounds 3 and 4, here. I drafted Brady at No. 36 overall, and I felt like he was the best player on the board after Aaron Rodgers (No. 24 overall) and Andrew Luck (No. 32) were already gone. Brady averaged 25.8 Fantasy points a game in 2016, and if he does that again in 2017, he will again finish as a top-three quarterback in all leagues.

My team started with two stud running backs at No. 12 overall with Jordan Howard and Melvin Gordon , and both finished in the top-10 in standard leagues in 2016. I currently have Howard ranked as the No. 4 running back behind Le'Veon Bell , David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott , and Gordon is right there also at No. 5. Needless to say, I have high expectations for both running backs in 2017.

When I made those two selections, I wanted to experiment with this team in taking the best players available with my next two picks, which led to Brady in Round 3 and Travis Kelce in Round 4. I locked up four difference makers at quarterback, running back and tight end, but my receiver spot was thin.

My top options are Donte Moncrief (Round 5), Terrelle Pryor (Round 6) and Eric Decker (Round 8). I also added Marvin Jones (Round 11) and John Brown (Round 12) with later picks, but I'm missing a stud atop this group. I was even hoping for Jarvis Landry , Julian Edelman , Kelvin Benjamin or Michael Crabtree to make it back to me in Round 5, but all four were drafted between No. 48 and 56 overall.

Then, I missed on other guys I targeted in Martavis Bryant and J.J. Nelson , who were drafted before my selection in Round 9 and after I drafted Decker in Round 8. This team will need to find receiver help off the waiver wire in 2017.

Or, I could trade a running back since I ended up with good depth with Jamaal Charles (Round 7), Danny Woodhead (Round 9), White (Round 10) and Karlos Williams (Round 15). Charles is a wild card because if he bounces back from his knee problems in 2016 to be the starter for the Chiefs in 2017 then this pick is a steal. He'll be someone to monitor like Adrian Peterson (Round 6) and Eddie Lacy (Round 8), and where those guys play next season will determine their value.

Woodhead will either be a handcuff to Gordon or a flex option if he signs with another team as a free agent this offseason. He's also coming off a torn ACL, although the reports of him making a full recovery have been positive. And Williams could replace DeAngelo Williams as the handcuff to Bell, which we know is a popular spot given Bell's injury and suspension history. I like Karlos Williams as a sleeper in 2017.

As for White, his Fantasy value is to be determined. LeGarrette Blount is a free agent, and the Patriots could let him walk and lean on Lewis and White as their primary options in the backfield. While we don't expect that to happen, it's easy to see New England likes White in his role as a receiver out of the backfield.

His Fantasy value is higher in PPR leagues, but in Round 10 he was definitely worth the risk of drafting as my No. 5 running back here. And maybe his performance in Super Bowl LI is rewarded with more touches in 2017.

But don't let that game sway your opinion on players. There's still a lot to be decided between now and August when Fantasy drafts are for real.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Meron Berkson, Producer R.J. White, NFL Editor Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer George Maselli, Editor Matthew Coca, Video Producer Will Brinson, NFL Writer Jeff Tobin, Managing Editor Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Mock Draft Results