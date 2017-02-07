Fantasy Football: Post-Super Bowl 12-team, standard mock draft

Rob Gronkowski (back) missed Super Bowl LI, but he is still drafted in Round 2. And while James White was a star vs. Atlanta, he fell to Round 10. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all the results.

James White was a star in Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean he'll be a dominant Fantasy option in 2017. And even though Rob Gronkowski (back) missed the 34-28 overtime victory against the Falcons, it doesn't mean he's a lost cause for next year.

Aside from breaking news, there might not be anything that influences a Fantasy draft more than what you just watched with your own eyes. It happens a lot during the preseason, and it could have happened here with Super Bowl LI.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case.

Maybe White's value improved a little with his performance against Atlanta after he had 139 total yards and three touchdowns, including 14 catches. And maybe Dion Lewis ' stock dropped since he only had six carries for 27 yards and one catch for 2 yards, as well as an apparent hamstring injury toward the end of regulation.

James White RB / New England Patriots

But in comparing the Patriots and Falcons players in this 12-team standard draft to our previous mock in January you can see there wasn't much difference. Gronkowski actually dropped from a first-round pick at No. 11 overall in the first draft to No. 15 overall here in Round 2, and I still think that's too soon, although it's up for debate given his potential when healthy.

Tom Brady and Matt Ryan were drafted in Round 6 in the first mock, but they went in Rounds 3 and 4, here. I drafted Brady at No. 36 overall, and I felt like he was the best player on the board after Aaron Rodgers (No. 24 overall) and Andrew Luck (No. 32) were already gone. Brady averaged 25.8 Fantasy points a game in 2016, and if he does that again in 2017, he will again finish as a top-three quarterback in all leagues.

My team started with two stud running backs at No. 12 overall with Jordan Howard and Melvin Gordon , and both finished in the top-10 in standard leagues in 2016. I currently have Howard ranked as the No. 4 running back behind Le'Veon Bell , David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott , and Gordon is right there also at No. 5. Needless to say, I have high expectations for both running backs in 2017.

When I made those two selections, I wanted to experiment with this team in taking the best players available with my next two picks, which led to Brady in Round 3 and Travis Kelce in Round 4. I locked up four difference makers at quarterback, running back and tight end, but my receiver spot was thin.

My top options are Donte Moncrief (Round 5), Terrelle Pryor (Round 6) and Eric Decker (Round 8). I also added Marvin Jones (Round 11) and John Brown (Round 12) with later picks, but I'm missing a stud atop this group. I was even hoping for Jarvis Landry , Julian Edelman , Kelvin Benjamin or Michael Crabtree to make it back to me in Round 5, but all four were drafted between No. 48 and 56 overall.

Then, I missed on other guys I targeted in Martavis Bryant and J.J. Nelson , who were drafted before my selection in Round 9 and after I drafted Decker in Round 8. This team will need to find receiver help off the waiver wire in 2017.

Or, I could trade a running back since I ended up with good depth with Jamaal Charles (Round 7), Danny Woodhead (Round 9), White (Round 10) and Karlos Williams (Round 15). Charles is a wild card because if he bounces back from his knee problems in 2016 to be the starter for the Chiefs in 2017 then this pick is a steal. He'll be someone to monitor like Adrian Peterson (Round 6) and Eddie Lacy (Round 8), and where those guys play next season will determine their value.

Woodhead will either be a handcuff to Gordon or a flex option if he signs with another team as a free agent this offseason. He's also coming off a torn ACL, although the reports of him making a full recovery have been positive. And Williams could replace DeAngelo Williams as the handcuff to Bell, which we know is a popular spot given Bell's injury and suspension history. I like Karlos Williams as a sleeper in 2017.

As for White, his Fantasy value is to be determined. LeGarrette Blount is a free agent, and the Patriots could let him walk and lean on Lewis and White as their primary options in the backfield. While we don't expect that to happen, it's easy to see New England likes White in his role as a receiver out of the backfield.

His Fantasy value is higher in PPR leagues, but in Round 10 he was definitely worth the risk of drafting as my No. 5 running back here. And maybe his performance in Super Bowl LI is rewarded with more touches in 2017.

But don't let that game sway your opinion on players. There's still a lot to be decided between now and August when Fantasy drafts are for real.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Meron Berkson, Producer
  2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  3. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  5. George Maselli, Editor
  6. Matthew Coca, Video Producer
  7. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  8. Jeff Tobin, Managing Editor
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Mock Draft Results
Round by Round
Round 1
Pick Team Player
1 Berkson Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2 R.J. White David Johnson, RB, ARI
3 Scott White Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
4 Towers Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
5 Maselli Julio Jones, WR, ATL
6 Coca Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
7 Brinson A.J. Green, WR, CIN
8 Tobin Mike Evans, WR, TB
9 Aizer Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
10 Richard LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
11 Cummings T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
12 Eisenberg Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
Round 2
Pick Team Player
13 Eisenberg Melvin Gordon, RB, SD
14 Cummings Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
15 Richard Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
16 Aizer Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
17 Tobin Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
18 Brinson Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
19 Coca Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
20 Maselli Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
21 Towers Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
22 Scott White DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
23 R.J. White Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
24 Berkson Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
Round 3
Pick Team Player
25 Berkson Davante Adams, WR, GB
26 R.J. White Michael Thomas, WR, NO
27 Scott White Brandin Cooks, WR, NO
28 Towers Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
29 Maselli Mark Ingram, RB, NO
30 Coca DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
31 Brinson Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
32 Tobin Andrew Luck, QB, IND
33 Aizer Keenan Allen, WR, SD
34 Richard Alshon Jeffery, WR, CHI
35 Cummings Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
36 Eisenberg Tom Brady, QB, NE
Round 4
Pick Team Player
37 Eisenberg Travis Kelce, TE, KC
38 Cummings Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
39 Richard Latavius Murray, RB, OAK
40 Aizer Drew Brees, QB, NO
41 Tobin Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
42 Brinson Spencer Ware, RB, KC
43 Coca Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
44 Maselli Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
45 Towers Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
46 Scott White LeGarrette Blount, RB, NE
47 R.J. White C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
48 Berkson Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
Round 5
Pick Team Player
49 Berkson Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
50 R.J. White Golden Tate, WR, DET
51 Scott White Julian Edelman, WR, NE
52 Towers Brandon Marshall, WR, NYJ
53 Maselli Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
54 Coca Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
55 Brinson Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
56 Tobin Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
57 Aizer Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
58 Richard Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
59 Cummings Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
60 Eisenberg Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
Round 6
Pick Team Player
61 Eisenberg Terrelle Pryor, WR, CLE
62 Cummings Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
63 Richard Ty Montgomery, WR, GB
64 Aizer Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
65 Tobin Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
66 Brinson Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
67 Coca Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
68 Maselli Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
69 Towers Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
70 Scott White Adrian Peterson, RB, MIN
71 R.J. White Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
72 Berkson DeSean Jackson, WR, WAS
Round 7
Pick Team Player
73 Berkson Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
74 R.J. White Cam Newton, QB, CAR
75 Scott White Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
76 Towers Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
77 Maselli Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
78 Coca DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
79 Brinson Dion Lewis, RB, NE
80 Tobin Frank Gore, RB, IND
81 Aizer Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN
82 Richard Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
83 Cummings Ryan Mathews, RB, PHI
84 Eisenberg Jamaal Charles, RB, KC
Round 8
Pick Team Player
85 Eisenberg Eric Decker, WR, NYJ
86 Cummings Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
87 Richard Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
88 Aizer Tyrell Williams, WR, SD
89 Tobin Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
90 Brinson Martellus Bennett, TE, NE
91 Coca Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
92 Maselli Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
93 Towers Eddie Lacy, RB, GB
94 Scott White Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
95 R.J. White C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
96 Berkson Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
Round 9
Pick Team Player
97 Berkson Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
98 R.J. White Jeremy Maclin, WR, KC
99 Scott White Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
100 Towers Charles Sims, RB, TB
101 Maselli J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
102 Coca Hunter Henry, TE, SD
103 Brinson Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
104 Tobin Chris Ivory, RB, JAC
105 Aizer Cameron Brate, TE, TB
106 Richard Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
107 Cummings Theo Riddick, RB, DET
108 Eisenberg Danny Woodhead, RB, SD
Round 10
Pick Team Player
109 Eisenberg James White, RB, NE
110 Cummings Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
111 Richard Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
112 Aizer Randall Cobb, WR, GB
113 Tobin Malcolm Mitchell, WR, NE
114 Brinson Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
115 Coca Doug Martin, RB, TB
116 Maselli Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
117 Towers Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
118 Scott White Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
119 R.J. White Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
120 Berkson Willie Snead, WR, NO
Round 11
Pick Team Player
121 Berkson Mike Gillislee, RB, BUF
122 R.J. White Kenny Britt, WR, LAR
123 Scott White Derek Carr, QB, OAK
124 Towers DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK
125 Maselli Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
126 Coca Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
127 Brinson Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
128 Tobin Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
129 Aizer T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC
130 Richard Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
131 Cummings Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
132 Eisenberg Marvin Jones, WR, DET
Round 12
Pick Team Player
133 Eisenberg John Brown, WR, ARI
134 Cummings Rashad Jennings, RB, NYG
135 Richard Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
136 Aizer Eric Ebron, TE, DET
137 Tobin Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
138 Brinson Jameis Winston, QB, TB
139 Coca Will Fuller, WR, HOU
140 Maselli Terrance West, RB, BAL
141 Towers Philip Rivers, QB, SD
142 Scott White Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI
143 R.J. White Tony Romo, QB, DAL
144 Berkson Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
Round 13
Pick Team Player
145 Berkson Chris Hogan, WR, NE
146 R.J. White DST Rams, LAR,
147 Scott White DST Broncos, DEN,
148 Towers Kevin White, WR, CHI
149 Maselli Rex Burkhead, RB, CIN
150 Coca DST Chiefs, KC,
151 Brinson Allen Hurns, WR, JAC
152 Tobin Alex Collins, RB, SEA
153 Aizer DST Vikings, MIN,
154 Richard DST Seahawks, SEA,
155 Cummings Christine Michael, RB, GB
156 Eisenberg DST Patriots, NE,
Round 14
Pick Team Player
157 Eisenberg Justin Tucker, K, BAL
158 Cummings DST Cardinals, ARI,
159 Richard Kapri Bibbs, RB, DEN
160 Aizer Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, PHI
161 Tobin DST Texans, HOU,
162 Brinson DST Panthers, CAR,
163 Coca Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
164 Maselli DST Giants, NYG,
165 Towers DST Steelers, PIT,
166 Scott White Jared Cook, TE, GB
167 R.J. White Matt Bryant, K, ATL
168 Berkson DST Ravens, BAL,
Round 15
Pick Team Player
169 Berkson Dan Bailey, K, DAL
170 R.J. White Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
171 Scott White Wil Lutz, K, NO
172 Towers Steven Hauschka, K, SEA
173 Maselli Matt Prater, K, DET
174 Coca Tavon Austin, WR, LAR
175 Brinson Mason Crosby, K, GB
176 Tobin Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
177 Aizer Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
178 Richard Chris Boswell, K, PIT
179 Cummings Nick Novak, K, HOU
180 Eisenberg Karlos Williams, RB, PIT
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.Pk Player
1.9 Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
2.4 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
3.9 Keenan Allen, WR, SD
4.4 Drew Brees, QB, NO
5.9 Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
6.4 Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
7.9 Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN
8.4 Tyrell Williams, WR, SD
9.9 Cameron Brate, TE, TB
10.4 Randall Cobb, WR, GB
11.9 T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC
12.4 Eric Ebron, TE, DET
13.9 DST Vikings, MIN,
14.4 Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, PHI
15.9 Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
Meron Berkson
Rd.Pk Player
1.1 Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2.12 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
3.1 Davante Adams, WR, GB
4.12 Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
5.1 Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
6.12 DeSean Jackson, WR, WAS
7.1 Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
8.12 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
9.1 Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
10.12 Willie Snead, WR, NO
11.1 Mike Gillislee, RB, BUF
12.12 Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
13.1 Chris Hogan, WR, NE
14.12 DST Ravens, BAL,
15.1 Dan Bailey, K, DAL
Will Brinson
Rd.Pk Player
1.7 A.J. Green, WR, CIN
2.6 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
3.7 Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
4.6 Spencer Ware, RB, KC
5.7 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
6.6 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
7.7 Dion Lewis, RB, NE
8.6 Martellus Bennett, TE, NE
9.7 Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
10.6 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
11.7 Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
12.6 Jameis Winston, QB, TB
13.7 Allen Hurns, WR, JAC
14.6 DST Panthers, CAR,
15.7 Mason Crosby, K, GB
Matthew Coca
Rd.Pk Player
1.6 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
2.7 Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
3.6 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
4.7 Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
5.6 Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
6.7 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
7.6 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
8.7 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
9.6 Hunter Henry, TE, SD
10.7 Doug Martin, RB, TB
11.6 Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
12.7 Will Fuller, WR, HOU
13.6 DST Chiefs, KC,
14.7 Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
15.6 Tavon Austin, WR, LAR
Heath Cummings
Rd.Pk Player
1.11 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
2.2 Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
3.11 Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
4.2 Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
5.11 Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
6.2 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
7.11 Ryan Mathews, RB, PHI
8.2 Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
9.11 Theo Riddick, RB, DET
10.2 Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
11.11 Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
12.2 Rashad Jennings, RB, NYG
13.11 Christine Michael, RB, GB
14.2 DST Cardinals, ARI,
15.11 Nick Novak, K, HOU
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd.Pk Player
1.12 Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
2.1 Melvin Gordon, RB, SD
3.12 Tom Brady, QB, NE
4.1 Travis Kelce, TE, KC
5.12 Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
6.1 Terrelle Pryor, WR, CLE
7.12 Jamaal Charles, RB, KC
8.1 Eric Decker, WR, NYJ
9.12 Danny Woodhead, RB, SD
10.1 James White, RB, NE
11.12 Marvin Jones, WR, DET
12.1 John Brown, WR, ARI
13.12 DST Patriots, NE,
14.1 Justin Tucker, K, BAL
15.12 Karlos Williams, RB, PIT
George Maselli
Rd.Pk Player
1.5 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
2.8 Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
3.5 Mark Ingram, RB, NO
4.8 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
5.5 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
6.8 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
7.5 Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
8.8 Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
9.5 J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
10.8 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
11.5 Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
12.8 Terrance West, RB, BAL
13.5 Rex Burkhead, RB, CIN
14.8 DST Giants, NYG,
15.5 Matt Prater, K, DET
R.J. White
Rd.Pk Player
1.2 David Johnson, RB, ARI
2.11 Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
3.2 Michael Thomas, WR, NO
4.11 C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
5.2 Golden Tate, WR, DET
6.11 Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
7.2 Cam Newton, QB, CAR
8.11 C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
9.2 Jeremy Maclin, WR, KC
10.11 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
11.2 Kenny Britt, WR, LAR
12.11 Tony Romo, QB, DAL
13.2 DST Rams, LAR,
14.11 Matt Bryant, K, ATL
15.2 Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
Dave Richard
Rd.Pk Player
1.10 LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
2.3 Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
3.10 Alshon Jeffery, WR, CHI
4.3 Latavius Murray, RB, OAK
5.10 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
6.3 Ty Montgomery, WR, GB
7.10 Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
8.3 Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
9.10 Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
10.3 Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
11.10 Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
12.3 Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
13.10 DST Seahawks, SEA,
14.3 Kapri Bibbs, RB, DEN
15.10 Chris Boswell, K, PIT
Scott White
Rd.Pk Player
1.3 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
2.10 DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
3.3 Brandin Cooks, WR, NO
4.10 LeGarrette Blount, RB, NE
5.3 Julian Edelman, WR, NE
6.10 Adrian Peterson, RB, MIN
7.3 Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
8.10 Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
9.3 Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
10.10 Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
11.3 Derek Carr, QB, OAK
12.10 Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI
13.3 DST Broncos, DEN,
14.10 Jared Cook, TE, GB
15.3 Wil Lutz, K, NO
Jeff Tobin
Rd.Pk Player
1.8 Mike Evans, WR, TB
2.5 Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
3.8 Andrew Luck, QB, IND
4.5 Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
5.8 Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
6.5 Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
7.8 Frank Gore, RB, IND
8.5 Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
9.8 Chris Ivory, RB, JAC
10.5 Malcolm Mitchell, WR, NE
11.8 Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
12.5 Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
13.8 Alex Collins, RB, SEA
14.5 DST Texans, HOU,
15.8 Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
Chris Towers
Rd.Pk Player
1.4 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
2.9 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
3.4 Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
4.9 Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
5.4 Brandon Marshall, WR, NYJ
6.9 Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
7.4 Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
8.9 Eddie Lacy, RB, GB
9.4 Charles Sims, RB, TB
10.9 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
11.4 DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK
12.9 Philip Rivers, QB, SD
13.4 Kevin White, WR, CHI
14.9 DST Steelers, PIT,
15.4 Steven Hauschka, K, SEA
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories