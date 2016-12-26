Fantasy Football Strategy: Cam Newton, Kirk Cousins top the naughty and nice lists

I've made a list and, if I haven't been able to check it twice, it's only because I've spent so much time Saturday checking my scores in my various Fantasy Super Bowls. With Week 16 coinciding with Christmas, it's only right to look back on the Fantasy and figure out who makes the naughty and nice list for 2016.

Nice List

Kirk Cousins QB / Washington Redskins

I didn't believe in Kirk Cousins ' strong finish to last season, but he certainly proved me wrong. Armed with one of the best all-around receiving corps in football, Cousins was tremendous yet again this season, and he capped it off with a 31-point effort in Week 16, including a pair of rushing touchdowns. Cousins has come a long way in the last two years, and we won't be overlooking him on Draft Day again next year, especially not with him peaking at the right time for the second year in a row.

What was waiting under the tree for Cousins? A trademark for "You Like That?" novelty t-shirts. Oh, and maybe a big, fat, well-deserved contract extension.

LeSean McCoy RB / Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy was the running back everyone seemed to settle for this season, as he ended up falling to 26th in overall ADP at draft time. Some of the names taken above him include Jamaal Charles, Doug Martin , Eddie Lacy , Mark Ingram , and... well, you get the idea. McCoy is putting together what might just be his second or third best season, ever, which is more a testament to how unbelievably good he has been at times, as he is averaging 114.8 yards from scrimmage per game, with 14 touchdowns in as many games. Just like in the offseason, McCoy might end up overshadowed a bit by elite performers like David Johnson , Ezekiel Elliott , and Le'Veon Bell , but with consistent production all season long, including some of his best play down the stretch, those of you who waited for McCoy last summer may end up with the last laugh.

What was waiting under the tree for McCoy? Maybe a new home for Mike Gillislee , the NFL's best touchdown vulture.

David Johnson RB / Arizona Cardinals

There has been no more tortuous experience in Fantasy football this season than going against David Johnson. The only word that can really accurately describe him is "inevitable"; he's going to get his numbers by the end of the game, somehow, someway. You could split up Johnson's season into two -- give his receiving numbers going to one player and his rushing going to another -- and you'd have two viable Fantasy options. We haven't seen a season quite like this season the heady days when do-it-all backs like Ladanian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk were going at the top of drafts, and his consistency and huge ceiling every week put Johnson on a tier all his own.

What was waiting under the tree for Johnson? On offseason prescription for a lot of rest, as Johnson soared past 350 touches in Week 16.

Jordy Nelson WR / Green Bay Packers

Sometimes in Fantasy football, it's better to be lucky than good, and if you traded for Jordy Nelson after his slow start, you were the luckiest person in the world. Nelson was scoring early and often to open the season, but was largely unimpressive overall, averaging just 53.5 yards per game in his first six, with a catch rate of just 52.9 percent. It looked like he had lost more than just a step, and it was hard to see how he would live up to expectations after hitting rock bottom with a one-catch, 9-yard performance in Week 7.

Well, he has done that and more since, and those of you who bought low at the worst of times look like geniuses. Nelson had another huge game in Week 16, hauling in nine passes for 154 yards and two scores, and bringing his Fantasy points per game average over the last nine games to a whopping 15.7. Since Week 8, Nelson has nearly 30 more Fantasy points than the No. 2 receiver, Odell Beckham . that's how you finish off a bounceback season.

What was waiting under the tree for Nelson? A "World's Biggest Pro Bowl Snub" mug.

Charles Clay TE / Buffalo Bills

This wasn't a great season for the tight end position, especially at the high end. Injuries kept Rob Gronkowski and Jordan Reed from living up to expectations, and Greg Olsen suffered through a long slump, which cost countless Fantasy players a shot at glory. If you waited to take a tight end and streamed the position, you may have found a championship winner in Buffalo Bills ' tight end Charles Clay , who finished off the season with a flourish. He scored in three straight games from Weeks 14 through 16, and saved his best for the most important week of the year, as he hauled in eight passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. He was on the winning team in two championship games I was a part of this week and, unfortunately, was on my roster in neither.

What was waiting under the tree for Clay? Coffee. (Because coffee is for closers. Get it?)

Naughty List

Cam Newton QB / Carolina Panthers

In a fitting end to what may have been the most disappointing season in recent memory, Cam Newton was absolutely awful against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. He averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt through the air, and finished the game with just 12 Fantasy points against the Falcons. That matches his worst game of the season, however Sunday's wasn't alone; he had two other games with just 12 Fantasy points, and six with 15 or fewer heading into Week 16. He had just three such games all of last season.

We're pretty much always opposed to taking quarterbacks early, but at least those of you who invested heavily in Aaron Rodgers , Drew Brees , or Andrew Luck got good seasons out of your picks. With just two games of at least 30 Fantasy points, Newton has been a season-killer, and he capped it off with another stinker Sunday.

What was in Newton's stocking? Six lumps of coal, one for every game with 15 or fewer Fantasy points.

Doug Martin RB / Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's still not clear what happened to cause Doug Martin to be made a healthy scratch Sunday, but it was the cherry on top of the licorice-flavored ice cream Sunday that has been Martin's season. He has appeared in just eight games, and it's fair to wonder if he was ever healthy after returning from a hamstring injury in Week 10, because Martin currently sports a 2.9 yards per carry average. Martin's career has been defined by wild swings in performance, but he has been nearly useless for Fantasy this season, scoring no more than 11 points in any game, with five of eight games coming in with single digits in standard scoring. And you can hardly blame the offensive line, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Jacquizz Rodgers up off the scrap heap and got a team-high 4.4 yards per carry from him on the season.

Oh, and in the interest of full disclosure, I responded to Martin's benching by starting Charles Sims over Spencer Ware . No, I'm not mad at all. Why do you ask?

What was in Martin's stocking? A cover story in "Don't Draft Guys Coming Off a Career Season and a Big Payday" magazine.

Allen Robinson WR / Jacksonville Jaguars

For those of us who drafted Allen Robinson , his monster performance in Week 16 is almost like adding insult to injury. Robinson, one of the league's best receivers a year ago, has been largely invisible for long stretches of the season, including a five-game stretch entering play Sunday in which he had just 105 yards on 11 catches, despite 32 targets. If you had Robinson on your team, there's a pretty good chance you weren't playing for anything meaningful in Week 16 anyways, which just makes his nine catch, 147-yard performance even more painful. Robinson's playoff schedule -- Week 16 vs. Tennessee, Week 17 at Indianapolis -- has been an enticing one all season long, but Robinson was such a disaster for most of the season, you were probably eliminated long before it mattered.

What was in Robinson's stocking? An autographed 8x10 of Blake Bortles overthrowing him in the end zone.

Brandon Marshall WR / New York Jets

It's hard to put too much blame at Brandon Marshall 's feet his miserable season, but it's hard to imagine a player with a better track record putting together a more pitiful season than this one. Unless he has a huge Week 17, Marshall is all but certain to finish with his worst numbers for a full season since he was a rookie, as he enters the final week of the season with 59 catches for 788 yards and just three touchdowns. The New York Jets might have received worse quarterback play than any team in the NFL, but Marshall is supposed to be the kind of receiver who can make even bad passers look competent; he did it with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

Marshall gets extra points for being absolutely miserable at the most important part of the season, hauling in just three passes for 44 yards on a whopping 15 targets over his last two games. If he gets a competent quarterback next season, Marshall will be a popular bounceback candidate, but I won't blame any Fantasy players if they can't bring themselves to draft him either. As for whether he'll be back in New York next season, well...

Told that Brandon Marshall said he was "embarrassed" by the loss, Sheldon richardson said: "He should be embarrassed."



Didn't elaborate. — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) December 24, 2016

What was in Marshall's stocking? A highlight video of every one of Ryan Fitzpatrick's interceptions.

Jordan Reed TE / Washington Redskins

You don't want be too critical of a player for getting hurt, and that isn't why Jordan Reed is here. Injuries happen, and Reed was far from the only elite tight end to disappoint this season. This is less about Reed, and more about the Fantasy community as whole, because we just didn't price enough uncertainty into Reed's price this season. Despite just one season of above average production, Reed was the No. 2 tight end off the board, with an ADP of No. 35 overall. Reed was productive when he saw the field, but his yards per game dropped by nearly 10, while his touchdown rate dropped from one every 7.9 catches last season to one every 12.2 this season. Reed's regression wasn't hard to see, and his attempts to play through his shoulder injury in recent weeks only hurt Fantasy owners who relied on him even more.

What was in Reed's stocking? A more sensible average draft position in 2017, and maybe some injury luck for once.