Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Preseason storylines and deep league draft strategies

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

It's football time! Preseason NFL is about to get underway and on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're giving you the preseason storylines you need to know. Our preseason primer covers new offensive coordinators, position battles, the roles of rookie wide receivers and more.

That's a small part of today's show as the guys review their rankings and debate some differences before discussing strategies for 14-team leagues.

Make sure you subscribe to our podcast for free and hear every episode as soon as it's released!

Also on today's show: