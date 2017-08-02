Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Preseason storylines and deep league draft strategies
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look at the major stories to follow before the regular season kicks off.
It's football time! Preseason NFL is about to get underway and on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're giving you the preseason storylines you need to know. Our preseason primer covers new offensive coordinators, position battles, the roles of rookie wide receivers and more.
That's a small part of today's show as the guys review their rankings and debate some differences before discussing strategies for 14-team leagues.
Also on today's show:
- Is it crazy to draft Melvin Gordon over Julio Jones?
- Why don't the guys agree on LeGarrette Blount's value?
- Is LeSean McCoy risky in the first round?
- How the tight end position should be treated in deeper leagues
- The latest on Andrew Luck's shoulder
