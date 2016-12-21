Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Rankings disputes, most added, NYG-PHI

Let's dig in to the Week 16 rankings! Will Kirk Cousins rebound? Will Ben Roethlisberger dominate at home?

Are you among the few Fantasy survivors? We continue to try to help you win your championship on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

What to do with Todd Gurley, Amari Cooper, Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins this week? These are just a few of the names we are debating on today's show. We also look at the Most Added list which includes Ty Montgomery, Tyler Lockett and a few DSTs.

To hear the rest of today's episode please subscribe for free.

On today's show, we're also covering the following:

  • Ranking Ty Montgomery among this week's running backs

  • Are Julio Jones and A.J. Green must-starts if they play this week?

  • We have to go over some Waiver Wire etiquette. Don't make add/drops if you've been eliminated, people!

  • When will Tyreek Hill, Thomas Rawls and Jay Ajayi be drafted in 2017?

  • Previewing Giants-Eagles and reading your suggestions for Christmas stocking stuffers

