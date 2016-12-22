Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC), Ware, Tyreek, Powell and more

Start all Raiders and Colts? Sit all Ravens and Chiefs (other than Travis Kelce)? You've got big decisions to make in your Fantasy championships.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Still standing in Week 16?

We've got some tough calls to make in the Denver-Kansas City game, the Cincinnati-Houston game and several more. We discuss it on today's episode of the Fantasy Football today Podcast.

... How do we feel about Jeremy Hill against a tough run defense? Rishard Matthews against Jacksonville? Will Derek Carr get it going this week? Is Donte Moncrief a good start?

We discuss it on today's episode

To hear the rest of today's episode please subscribe for free.

On today's show, we're also covering the following:

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories