Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC), Ware, Tyreek, Powell and more

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Still standing in Week 16?

We've got some tough calls to make in the Denver-Kansas City game, the Cincinnati-Houston game and several more. We discuss it on today's episode of the Fantasy Football today Podcast.

... How do we feel about Jeremy Hill against a tough run defense? Rishard Matthews against Jacksonville? Will Derek Carr get it going this week? Is Donte Moncrief a good start?

We discuss it on today's episode

To hear the rest of today's episode please subscribe for free.

On today's show, we're also covering the following: