Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC), Ware, Tyreek, Powell and more
Start all Raiders and Colts? Sit all Ravens and Chiefs (other than Travis Kelce)? You've got big decisions to make in your Fantasy championships.
Still standing in Week 16?
We've got some tough calls to make in the Denver-Kansas City game, the Cincinnati-Houston game and several more. We discuss it on today's episode of the Fantasy Football today Podcast.
... How do we feel about Jeremy Hill against a tough run defense? Rishard Matthews against Jacksonville? Will Derek Carr get it going this week? Is Donte Moncrief a good start?
We discuss it on today's episode
On today's show, we're also covering the following:
- Start-O-Meter for Jarvis Landry, Sammy Watkins, Spencer Ware and more
-
Will the Jaguars offense got back on track this week?
- How much do we like Bilal Powell and Kenneth Farrow this week?
-
Plenty of listener emails and tweets at the end of the show
-
A weather update! Which games could be affected by weather?
