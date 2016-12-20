Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire, good DST, TE options
Week 16 is a great week for streaming DSTs and a decent week for streaming tight ends, but if you need a quarterback or a running back, that's another story.
Are you one of the few Fantasy survivors? If so and you need a playoff boost, we've got plenty of names for you to consider on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Can Kenneth Farrow, Hunter Henry or Ted Ginn Jr. win you a Fantasy championship? We've got a lot of names for you to know this week as you make your Waiver claims.
Consider Cameron Meredith and even Chris Hogan. They are among several WRs who could help you in Week 16. Which quarterbacks should you stream this week? There are a number of good DSTs and a few RBs to add.
Some of what we cover on today's show:
- Hunter Henry or Ryan Griffin? And are they better than Tyler Eifert this week?
-
Don't give up on Dontrelle Inman as he faces the Browns and headlines the available wide receivers
- Any love for Ted Ginn Jr.?
-
Obviously Ty Montgomery is a must-add, but are there any other running backs that Fantasy owners need to own?
-
Our thoughts on Panthers-Redskins
