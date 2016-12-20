Fantasy Football Week 15 Hot Takes: Ty Montgomery, Golden Tate stand out

I hope this is the last week of your Fantasy season for a few reasons. For one, it means you've made it to your championship game, or at least a third-place consolation bracket game , which is great. It's also great because it means you aren't playing into Week 17, which means you are smart and charming and just a wonderful all-around person. Way to go.

Of course, there isn't quite as much ground to cover in Week 16 as there is early in the season, because tomorrow is all that matters. You can't make roster moves with an eye on three weeks from now, which dramatically limits the scope of what we can discuss.

Because of that, this week's round of Hot Takes won't just focus on this week. Half will, because it's still the championship week, but the other half will have eye toward a trio of trendy receivers heading into the 2017 season.

Ty Montgomery is a must-start player at any position

Ty Montgomery RB / Green Bay Packers

Switching positions in the middle of a season is no easy feat, but it helps that Montgomery wasn't flying blind here, given his experience in college. Still, if anyone knew Montgomery was capable of running the ball as well as he did in Week 15 against the Bears, it's hard to imagine he would have slipped to the third round -- as a wide receiver, no less. He undoubtedly got some help from the Bears defense, who couldn't slow down Christine Michael either, but 162 yards on 16 carries doesn't happen by accident.

There has been plenty made of Montgomery's position in Fantasy, but it really shouldn't matter at this point. Maybe you would prefer to keep Montgomery in your lineup as a running back, but he's proven too valuable to consider benching even if you have to use him at wide receiver. His ability to run between the tackles and with toughness at the goal-line might make him an unconventional option at wide receiver, but don't worry -- he'll probably catch enough passes to make you comfortable, too. This guy can do it all, and shouldn't be reserved in any leagues for Week 16, even against a tough matchup in the Minnesota Vikings .

Hunter Henry or Ryan Griffin could win your championship in Week 16

Ryan Griffin TE / Houston Texans

Hunter Henry TE / San Diego Chargers

Given the way the elite tight ends have played this season -- and especially of late -- there's a pretty good chance that, if you are playing for a championship this week, it isn't because you've had a lot of stability at the position. I managed to make the finals in one league with Jordan Reed , but my other contender featured a one-week cameo from Jermaine Gresham in the semifinal.

Streaming tight ends has never seemed like a better idea, and Henry and Griffin are two who could help you get to the promised land in Week 16. Henry enters the week with touchdowns in four of five games despite the presence of Antonio Gates , because injuries to Melvin Gordon and the Chargers' receiving corps have left them in search of other options in the red zone. Henry has been one such option, and now he gets to face off against a Browns defense that has allowed a league-high 12 touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Griffin doesn't have quite as good a matchup, but he does get to go against a Bengals' defense that has allowed a league-high 1,009 receiving yards to opposing tight ends. Griffin has barely made his presence felt in the Texans' offense for much of the season, but he hauled in all eight targets sent his way for 85 yards in Week 15. This isn't necessarily a one-week wonder because the Texans were playing without No. 1 tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz . If Fiedorowicz is forced to sit out again, Griffin is in a fantastic situation to make a big impact.

Besides Golden Tate , the Lions have nothing for Fantasy

Golden Tate WR / Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford played better than expected in Week 15, throwing for 273 yards despite a finger injury. However, the outcome was pretty much exactly as expected overall, as he still didn't play well enough to sustain much Fantasy value on the Lions' offense.

Marvin Jones is hardly worth a roster spot at this point. Anquan Boldin is totally touchdown-dependent. None of the running backs are worth your trouble. Eric Ebron hasn't topped 40 yards since Week 11. Tate's ability to create with the ball in his hands after the catch is enough to keep him productive even in the simplified offense the Lions are running these days, but there isn't anyone else here worth your time. The only way that might change is if Stafford's finger ligaments heal themselves, or Theo Riddick gets back from his wrist injury.

With an eye on next year...

Tyreek Hill will be a draft bust next year

Tyreek Hill WR / Kansas City Chiefs

Cordarrelle Patterson serves as a cautionary tale for Tyreek Hill dynasty owners and potential re-draft reachers #NotSorry — Anthony Amico (@amicsta) December 9, 2016

I've been mulling this tweet over for the last couple of weeks, because I can't decide if it's fair or not. Sunday might have pushed me to the "fair" side, but I was leaning there anyway. Hill has been a better receiver overall than Patterson was during his apparent second-half breakout in 2013, but Hill is following the pattern pretty closely. He has emerged as a Fantasy stud thanks to an unparalleled ability to turn nearly any play into a scoring opportunity.

However, Hill isn't a full-time player yet, and hasn't been at any point when Jeremy Maclin has been healthy. He didn't even have a single catch in Week 15, but had a solid Fantasy day anyways, thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run. Four weeks ago against the Broncos, he racked up 23 Fantasy points, despite picking up just 55 yards from scrimmage in the game. He had nine catches for 52 yards and a score, plus a return touchdown and a 3-yard score on the ground. That isn't a sustainable way to produce elite Fantasy value, no matter how dominant you might be as a big-play threat.

The argument in favor of Hill moving into next season is that, as he gets more experience, he will see his role in the offense assuredly grow, and that is certainly possible. However, we aren't seeing much evidence of that this season. Hill has played roughly half the Kansas City Chiefs ' offensive snaps in three games since playing a season-high 57 snaps in Week 12. At the time when he should be peaking, Hill's value is flat-lining. There's no guarantee he goes the way of Patterson, but the fact the Chiefs won't keep him on the field more despite his obvious abilities is a red flag.

If I have to invest a fourth-round pick in him next season, I'll pass.

Amari Cooper is the most obvious third-year breakout WR in years

Amari Cooper WR / Oakland Raiders

For the second season in a row, Cooper is slowing down in the second half of the season, but he is still on pace to best his numbers across the board. He has already surpassed his 2015 total in receptions, and needs just 32 yards and two touchdowns to match his rookie season in those categories as well. He has mostly solved his drop issues, and has bumped his yards per attempt up from 8.2 to 8.9 this season.

I point all of that out because there might be some feelings of disappointment as we look back on Cooper's second season in the league. The highs have been incredibly high -- he was the No. 7 WR in Fantasy through Week 8 -- but consistency has been an issue, and Michael Crabtree continues to take targets and scoring opportunities from him. However, it is important to note that, among the top-20 receivers in Fantasy scoring, Cooper is the only one playing in his age-22 season. For reference, Cooper is 15 months younger than rookie Michael Thomas .

The third-year breakout receiver trend is one we have noted before, and Mike Evans was a pretty obvious choice to live up to the hype this season. Cooper's draft pedigree, tools and position on an emerging young team with an elite quarterback make him an even more obvious third-year breakout target. If he ends up slipping into the No. 2 WR tier after a "disappointing" sophomore season, all the better.

I will still be buying Allen Robinson stock next year

Allen Robinson WR / Jacksonville Jaguars

My largely unwavering belief in Robinson has not been rewarded this season, and I don't expect it to in the next two games. Robinson has just 105 yards over his past five games, so why would we expect anything different in Weeks 16 or 17, even with good matchups against the Titans and Colts? And, even if Robinson does go off over the final two weeks, that won't do his owners much good, because they have probably been long eliminated thanks in large part to Robinson.

Robinson has been among the bigger busts in Fantasy this season, and there is an outside chance he finishes with half as many yards and touchdowns as last season. His play has barely been worth a spot on Fantasy rosters. His No. 36 rank at wide receiver looks a lot less impressive when you realize he is 45th in yards at the position. With the exception of a handful of games, Robinson just hasn't been a very useful Fantasy option this season.

And yet, I find myself very interested in him as we start to look ahead to next season. He might be the next David Boston, Michael Clayton or Marcus Robinson, players who put together one season's worth of elite production before never being heard from again. But do you really want to bet on that after seeing how good Robinson was last season, when he hauled in 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns? Robinson hasn't played well at all this season, and with eight drops on the season, Robinson's struggles are hardly all Blake Bortles ' fault, but we've also seen him thrive with Bortles' under center before.

We could have seen Robinson's sub-par season coming, given how obvious Bortles' statistical regression was before the season. However, there might be too much of a swing back the other way this season. Robinson may end up a huge value on Draft Day next season. If he goes in the Jeremy Maclin range -- No. 51 ADP -- I suspect I'll have a lot more Robinson on my teams than I did this season.