Fantasy Football Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet: Starts, sits and sleepers

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Numbers are based on non-PPR scoring but are typically applicable to PPR formats.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) using #CBSFLCS and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Giants at Eagles

Giants Eagles Eli Manning 6.0 Carson Wentz 4.4 Rashad Jennings 5.9 Ryan Mathews 6.9 Paul Perkins 5.0 Darren Sproles 5.2 Odell Beckham 9.7 Jordan Matthews 6.2 Sterling Shepard 7.0 Zach Ertz 9.0 Giants DST 6.9 Eagles DST 6.7

Start Him

Sterling Shepard WR / New York Giants (2016 stats) TAR: 89 REC: 55 YDS: 592 TD: 7

The slot's been a great place for Shepard this year. He's scored in five of his last seven games and has caught at least four passes in four of his last six. The Eagles still haven't figured out how to defend against the slot, giving up another score from that spot last week.

Shepard should continue his high-floor, low-ceiling production as a high-end flex this week.

Start Him

Zach Ertz TE / Philadelphia Eagles (2016 stats) TAR: 88 REC: 63 YDS: 644 TD: 2

Ertz has become Carson Wentz's top target. In his past five games his 53 targets, 34 catches, 342 yards and two touchdowns leads are tops among everyone in Philly. It's reminiscent of how he got hot late last season.

The Giants pass defense is pretty good at defending tight ends, though it hasn't faced a lot of big-time ones this year. Ertz had 97 yards on eight catches against them in Week 9 -- perhaps he can exceed those numbers this week.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins Bills Matt Moore 5.6 Tyrod Taylor 4.8 Jay Ajayi 7.4 LeSean McCoy 9.5 Jarvis Landry 5.9 Mike Gillislee 6.0 DeVante Parker 5.3 Sammy Watkins 7.2 Kenny Stills 5.0 Marquise Goodwin 4.0 Dion Sims 5.3 Charles Clay 5.2 Dolphins DST 4.9 Bills DST 4.3

Start Him

Sammy Watkins WR / Buffalo Bills (2016 stats) TAR: 33 REC: 17 YDS: 245 TD: 1

It's getting harder to find reasons to like Watkins, particularly as the Bills offense moves more and more toward a run-dominant approach. Watkins had just four targets and one catch for 10 yards last week, partially because the Browns schemed to take him away and partially because the Bills just ran their way to victory.

Watkins' home track record against Miami is dazzling -- at least 100 yards and a score in two such meetings -- but the way the offense shapes up now, your best bet is to keep Watkins in the flex range.

Jets at Patriots

Jets Patriots Bryce Petty 3.0 Tom Brady 9.2 Bilal Powell 7.5 LeGarrette Blount 7.2 Robby Anderson 6.4 Dion Lewis 5.1 Brandon Marshall 5.6 James White 4.6 Quincy Enunwa 3.6 Julian Edelman 7.7 Jets DST 2.7 Malcolm Mitchell 7.3 Chris Hogan 6.0 Martellus Bennett 4.9 Patriots DST 8.8

Start Him

Malcolm Mitchell WR / New England Patriots (2016 stats) TAR: 43 REC: 29 YDS: 372 TD: 4

Kudos to those of you who sat Mitchell last week given the tough matchup at Denver. This week is the opposite -- the Jets pass defense is leaking everywhere and Tom Brady and the Patriots should take advantage. Mitchell scored twice on the Jets back in Week 12 and should be a candidate for a score and as many as seven targets against the beleaguered defense.

Michael Floyd shouldn't get a ton of playing time and Mitchell should get more opportunities than Chris Hogan.

Titans at Jaguars

Titans Jaguars Marcus Mariota 6.6 Blake Bortles 4.6 DeMarco Murray 8.9 T.J. Yeldon 4.9 Derrick Henry 5.8 Chris Ivory 3.9 Rishard Matthews 6.5 Marqise Lee 6.05 Delanie Walker 6.9 Allen Robinson 5.4 Titans DST 7.3 Jaguars DST 4.7

Sneaky Sleeper

Derrick Henry RB / Tennessee Titans (2016 stats) ATT: 91 YDS: 412 TD: 4 TAR: 12 REC: 10 REC YDS: 112 REC TD: 0

Henry's been getting work for the Titans over the past three weeks including some short-yardage touches. He's scored in two of his last three and has a minimum of eight carries in each of his last three.

The only game script that would work against him is if the Jaguars build a big lead, and that seems unlikely. So if it's a close game or a Titans blowout (like it was in Week 8 versus Jacksonville when Henry had 16 carries and scored), Henry should put up the kind of numbers Fantasy owners in a pinch would appreciate.

Vikings at Packers

Vikings Packers Sam Bradford 2.8 Aaron Rodgers 8.0 Jerick McKinnon 5.6 Jordy Nelson 9.4 Adrian Peterson 4.25 Ty Montgomery 8.9 Adam Thielen 5.8 Davante Adams 8.7 Stefon Diggs 4.4 Randall Cobb 3.0 Cordarrelle Patterson 3.1 Packers DST 8.9 Kyle Rudolph 7.4 Vikings DST 6.5

Sit Him

Adrian Peterson RB / Minnesota Vikings (2016 stats) ATT: 37 YDS: 72 TD: 0 TAR: 6 REC: 3 REC YDS: 8 REC TD: 0

There isn't one good reason to start Peterson. Yeah, the Packers run defense isn't tough, but neither is the Vikings offensive line. The only way Vikings running backs have been effective is via the pass or from plunging into the end zone from a yard out.

Maybe Peterson might score, but if anything is crystal clear this season it's that he's not the same guy he was last season, nor is the O-line capable of opening holes for him. Jerick McKinnon is a better option, especially in PPR formats.

Chargers at Browns

Chargers Browns Philip Rivers 8.2 Robert Griffin III 1.5 Kenneth Farrow 6.4 Isaiah Crowell 5.7 Ronnie Hillman 3.7 Duke Johnson 4.5 Dontrelle Inman 7.8 Corey Coleman 3.3 Tyrell Williams 7.05 Terrelle Pryor 2.7 Travis Benjamin 4.2 Gary Barnidge 4.3 Hunter Henry 6.1 Browns DST 3.3 Antonio Gates 5.7 Chargers DST 9.0

Start Him

Dontrelle Inman WR / San Diego Chargers (2016 stats) TAR: 82 REC: 51 YDS: 715 TD: 4

He might have disappointed you last week, but go right back to the Chargers' most versatile wide receiver this week. He had his normal volume against the Raiders, but didn't score (though he got tackled inside the 10 on one catch-and-run). He lines up everywhere, runs all sorts of routes and distances and in case you didn't notice, the Browns aren't so good on defense.

Look, if Melvin Gordon were playing, then there'd be a chance the Chargers would play conservatively. But he's not, and their remaining running backs aren't so hot, so Philip Rivers is going to have to throw. Inman is worth starting as a No. 2 choice.

Redskins at Bears

Redskins Bears Kirk Cousins 7.1 Matt Barkley 5.4 Rob Kelley 7.7 Jordan Howard 9.3 DeSean Jackson 8.5 Cameron Meredith 7.1 Jamison Crowder 5.5 Alshon Jeffery 6.3 Pierre Garcon 3.4 Deonte Thompson 4.1 Jordan Reed 5.0 Bears DST 3.5 Redskins DST 5.5

Start Him

Kirk Cousins QB / Washington Redskins (2016 stats) CMP%: 67.5 YDS: 4,360 TD: 23 INT: 10

It's a tough spot for Cousins and the Redskins to play on the road on a Saturday after playing (and losing) the Monday prior. Luckily the Bears defense isn't a shut-down unit -- they technically held Aaron Rodgers scoreless last week but the Packers dropped multiple touchdowns and moved the ball downfield with relative ease.

This isn't a tough matchup, it's about trust a player in a slump. Figure Cousins gets a shot at two scores and 250 yards but not much more.

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons Panthers Matt Ryan 8.1 Cam Newton 7.3 Devonta Freeman 7.8 Jonathan Stewart 7.9 Tevin Coleman 4.2 Ted Ginn 7.05 Julio Jones 9.0 Kelvin Benjamin 3.5 Taylor Gabriel 7.9 Greg Olsen 8.0 Levine Toilolo 4.7 Panthers DST 2.9 Falcons DST 6.1

Start Him

Taylor Gabriel WR / Atlanta Falcons (2016 stats) TAR: 46 REC: 32 YDS: 564 TD: 6

In theory, Gabriel is still worth starting. The Falcons will run into a tough run defense (with or without Luke Kuechly) and Julio Jones won't be 100 percent and might get saddled with limited reps. Thanks to his speed, Gabriel has turned a steady diet of about six touches per week into 12-plus Fantasy points in four of his last five. Plus we've seen the Panthers struggle with DeSean Jackson, Dontrelle Inman and Tyler Lockett in consecutive weeks.

Ride Gabriel's speed to a Fantasy championship!

Risky Starter

Ted Ginn WR / Carolina Panthers (2016 stats) TAR: 79 REC: 47 YDS: 654 TD: 4

Ginn has some good speed himself, and he too has scored in four of his past five. In fact the only game Ginn hasn't come up big in was Week 13 versus the Chargers when the Panthers built a big lead and didn't have to throw (Cam had only 10 completions!).

The differences between Gabriel and Ginn are their quarterbacks and their matchups. It's a little tougher for Ginn, who carries just a little more risk than Gabriel.

Colts at Raiders

Colts Raiders Andrew Luck 9.0 Derek Carr 7.6 Frank Gore 7.6 Latavius Murray 8.4 Robert Turbin 4.15 Michael Crabtree 8.6 T.Y. Hilton 9.6 Amari Cooper 8.2 Donte Moncrief 6.9 Raiders DST 3.9 Phillip Dorsett 2.9 Jack Doyle 4.8 Colts DST 3.1

Risky Starter

Donte Moncrief WR / Indianapolis Colts (2016 stats) TAR: 53 REC: 28 YDS: 277 TD: 6

The Achilles heel of the Raiders defense is speed. It can't handle fast receivers -- Travis Benjamin, Tyreek Hill and Ted Ginn each went off for big games against Oakland lately. Moncrief is a touchdown maven but not exactly a burner (11.7 yards per catch, two catches for 20-plus yards). Figure he'll max out at 10 Fantasy points, which isn't bad as far as No. 2 receivers go, just not the high-upside player you might want in your Fantasy title game.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers Saints Jameis Winston 5.8 Drew Brees 8.6 Doug Martin 6.2 Mark Ingram 6.7 Charles Sims 4.4 Tim Hightower 4.3 Mike Evans 9.2 Brandin Cooks 9.3 Adam Humphries 2.1 Michael Thomas 8.8 Cameron Brate 6.8 Willie Snead 6.1 Buccaneers DST 3.7 Saints DST 4.1

Risky Starter

Jameis Winston QB / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016 stats) CMP%: 60.8 YDS: 3,611 TD: 25 INT: 15

The only quarterback to struggle against the Saints in the past four weeks was Winston, who delivered a steaming eight Fantasy points two weeks ago. Truth be told, he's never truly taken advantage of his matchups against New Orleans, passing for 207 yards or less and never more than one touchdown against them in three career tries.

Winston's current five-game skid without 20-plus Fantasy points, due in part to a rise in interceptions, makes him doubly tough to trust. His right tackle will also miss the game.

Risky Starter

Doug Martin RB / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016 stats) ATT: 144 YDS: 421 TD: 3 TAR: 16 REC: 14 REC YDS: 134 REC TD: 0

Seriously, what has Martin done since coming back from his injury? I'll tell you -- he's averaged 2.8 yards per carry, doesn't have a run longer than 15 yards, has made occasional contributions in the passing game (less so with Charles Sims back) and has basically become a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy rusher.

So even in a plus matchup against a Saints defense he did well against two weeks ago, there's risk involved. That goes double if the Bucs find themselves trailing -- Sims could see more snaps in that case. Martin is barely a No. 2 running back.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Cardinals Seahawks Carson Palmer 3.8 Russell Wilson 7.8 David Johnson 8.6 Thomas Rawls 7.3 J.J. Nelson 4.8 Doug Baldwin 8.0 Larry Fitzgerald 5.2 Tyler Lockett 5.7 John Brown 4.7 Jimmy Graham 6.0 Cardinals DST 5.8 Seahawks DST 9.4

Start Him

Thomas Rawls RB / Seattle Seahawks (2016 stats) ATT: 93 YDS: 327 TD: 2 TAR: 16 REC: 13 REC YDS: 96 REC TD: 0

It feels gross to recommend Rawls after he averaged a swell 1.6 yards per rush last week, but it's also gross to suggest the Cardinals defense as a good unit after Saints punctured it for 4.4 yards per carry and two scores. Truth is, Rawls should continue to get opportunities to run, including at the goal line, and the Cardinals just can't be considered a fearsome opponent.

A Seattle rusher has scored on the Cards in three of its last four meetings (go figure, an overtime tie didn't produce a touchdown) and Arizona has allowed nine of 12 rushing scores to running backs on the road. Everything sets up for Rawls to bounce back.

49ers at Rams

49ers Rams Colin Kaepernick 6.1 Jared Goff 2.5 Carlos Hyde 8.7 Todd Gurley 8.0 Shaun Draughn 4.1 Kenny Britt 6.6 Aaron Burbridge 2.6 Tavon Austin 3.9 Garrett Celek 4.4 Brian Quick 2.8 49ers DST 6.3 Rams DST 4.5

Sneaky Sleeper

Kenny Britt WR / Los Angeles Rams (2016 stats) TAR: 107 REC: 67 YDS: 987 TD: 5

Jared Goff versus the 49ers defense. Wow, what a matchup. Look, everything sets up for a big game for Todd Gurley but the reality is that the Rams run game is a legit question mark. So is the passing game, but at least Britt has shown some flashes this season. The Niners allow a second-worst 175.9 pass yards and a league-worst 1.5 touchdowns per game to wide receivers. Connect the dots.

Bengals at Texans

Bengals Texans Andy Dalton 5.0 Tom Savage 3.6 Jeremy Hill 6.6 Lamar Miller 8.1 A.J. Green 9.1 DeAndre Hopkins 7.6 Brandon LaFell 4.5 Will Fuller 3.2 Tyler Boyd 2.3 Ryan Griffin 5.1 Tyler Eifert 7.0 Texans DST 7.1 Bengals DST 5.9

Start Him

DeAndre Hopkins WR / Houston Texans (2016 stats) TAR: 134 REC: 68 YDS: 788 TD: 4

There's renewed optimism in Hopkins following the Texans' quarterback change to Tom Savage. He throws a better ball than Osweiler and certainly knows the value of targeting Hopkins. The worry is that the matchup against Cincinnati won't be good for Nuk, nor is the expected return of C.J. Fiedorowicz, who will just be another mouth to feed in the offense.

Hopkins came up with five catches for 57 yards and a score against the Bengals last year, and that should be close to his ceiling this time around.

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens Steelers Joe Flacco 4.0 Ben Roethlisberger 8.4 Terrance West 5.5 Le'Veon Bell 9.4 Kenneth Dixon 4.8 Antonio Brown 9.5 Steve Smith 4.9 Eli Rogers 3.7 Mike Wallace 4.6 Steelers DST 7.7 Dennis Pitta 4.5 Ravens DST 5.3

Sit Him

Steve Smith WR / Baltimore Ravens (2016 stats) TAR: 89 REC: 60 YDS: 686 TD: 4

This is a classic combination of a good receiver in a tough matchup with a quarterback who has a bad track record. Joe Flacco's not known for his prolific passing while on the road and he's been mostly awful in his career against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has also been tough on receivers, particularly limiting Fantasy points to the position even when they score.

With a low ceiling, Smith isn't worth trusting.

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos Chiefs Trevor Siemian 3.4 Alex Smith 3.2 Justin Forsett 4.7 Spencer Ware 6.1 Emmanuel Sanders 8.1 Tyreek Hill 6.8 Demaryius Thomas 7.5 Jeremy Maclin 3.8 Broncos DST 7.9 Travis Kelce 8.1 Chiefs DST 8.2

Risky Starter

Spencer Ware RB / Kansas City Chiefs (2016 stats) ATT: 201 YDS: 859 TD: 3 TAR: 39 REC: 31 REC YDS: 427 REC TD: 2

The matchup looks great for Ware, but he's had great matchups before and has underdelivered. The bottom line is if he scores, he's fine. If he doesn't then we're talking single-digit Fantasy points. To be fair, he's had at least nine points in three of his past four, but twice he had nine on the dot.

The Broncos run defense isn't as dominant as its pass defense, but Ware's crummy 3.2 rushing average over his last four games (including no run longer than 9 yards) puts a big red lid on his upside. Try to avoid starting him.

Lions at Cowboys

Lions Cowboys Matthew Stafford 4.2 Dak Prescott 6.3 Zach Zenner 4.0 Ezekiel Elliott 9.0 Dwayne Washington 3.8 Dez Bryant 8.4 Golden Tate 8.3 Cole Beasley 5.1 Anquan Boldin 2.5 Cowboys DST 7.5 Marvin Jones 2.2 Eric Ebron 4.6 Lions DST 5.1

Risky Starter

Dak Prescott QB / Dallas Cowboys (2016 stats) CMP%: 67.7 YDS: 3,418 TD: 20 INT: 4 ATT: 52 RUSH YDS: 238 RUSH TD: 6

The Lions pass defense is nowhere near as dangerous without Darius Slay. That should lead to a decent outing for Prescott, provided he actually plays four quarters. Once the Cowboys have the win in hand, Prescott might get escorted to the bench to avoid injury.

It might mean three quarters of play from him, and considering how low his Fantasy point totals have been lately, it's a legitimate concern just how many points he'll deliver, even in a plus matchup.