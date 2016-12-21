Fantasy Football Week 16 Lineup Strategy: Can Allen Robinson and Stefon Diggs bounce back?

Week 16 Rankings: Standard | PPR

We talk about matchups in Fantasy Football a lot, but too often we look at it on the macro level. We think that if a team is good or bad against the pass it affects all receivers the same.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

Thankfully, our friends at ProFootballFocus provide data on the coverage skills of individual players, which gives us a much more reliable starting point. Each week in this column I'll focus on some of my favorite matchups for wide receivers, and at least one matchup you should try to avoid.

I look at PFF's individual coverage grades. This helps sort out some of the noise and give us an idea of how each cornerback has performed, where they generally line up and who they'll cover most often.

I've included the PFF grade of each corner we're targeting this week. This grade is on a scale of 0 to 100, making it easily digestible.

Malcolm Mitchell vs. Darrelle Revis (PFF Grade: 70.8)

Malcolm Mitchell WR / New England Patriots (2016 stats) REC: 29 REC YDS: 372 TD: 4

Mitchell is coming off his worst game since he became in an integral part to the offense. But that was against the Broncos, which is completely excusable. This week he gets Revis and the Jets, who have been all too accommodating to opposing receivers.

Revis Island is no longer a thing, even if he has been slightly better as of late. For the year, the Jets corner is allowing a a 107.9 passer rating and more than 9 yards per pass attempt. Before his game against the Broncos, Mitchell had four touchdowns in four games and at least eight Fantasy points in all four games. That should be considered his floor in Week 16.

Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee vs. any Titans cornerback

Yes I know how terrible the Jacksonville offense has been and what a disappointment Allen Robinson has been. In fact, I should stop here to congratulate you for making it this far despite wasting a pick on Robinson. This may just be the week that he rewards you for it.

Robinson and his fellow Jaguars' wide receivers will line up against a Titans secondary that has given up the fourth most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The Titans cut their worst corner, Perrish Cox, but his replacements are anything but shutdown corners. Antwon Blake (PFF Grade: 70.2) and LeShaun Sims (PFF Grade: 74.3) both rank in the bottom fourth of the league over the past month in yards per coverage snap allowed.

The best corner on this team (Jason McCourty) is banged up and not guaranteed to play. With McCourty, this secondary allowed Blake Bortles to throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns earlier this season. If they're without him, they won't be any better.

Stefon Diggs vs. Micah Hyde (PFF Grade: 61.0)

Stefon Diggs WR / Minnesota Vikings (2016 stats) REC: 80 YDS: 874 TD: 2

At this point you're probably wondering if I'm intentionally choosing disappointing receivers. That's just the way this week works out. Diggs has seen his targets and production drop significantly, but this matchup against Hyde and the Packers secondary should be exactly what he needs to get right. Over the past four weeks, Hyde has given up 2.5 yards per coverage snap, the worst mark in the NFL for any corner playing at least 50 snaps of coverage in the slot.

One to avoid

Tyreek Hill vs. Chris Harris Jr (PFF Grade: 91.9)

Tyreek Hill WR / Kansas City Chiefs (2016 stats) REC: 56 YDS: 547 TD: 6

I know Hill has huge big-play ability. I know he's exciting to watch. I know he scored three touchdowns against the Broncos earlier this year. I know he's been good every time he's been on prime time. I don't care. Hill got one touch last week. He only saw three targets. This Broncos defense is arguably the best in the league and will absolutely be determined to keep Hill from beating them again. Hill is a borderline flex option at best.