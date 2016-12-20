Fantasy Football Week 16 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart

Week 16 Rankings: Standard | PPR

Not every league championship game takes place in Week 16. Some take place in Week 17, some take place in Weeks 16 and 17.

With an eye toward the rest of the regular season, here are the players who should help Fantasy owners win, and some who could be lineup landmines that could cost people some trophies.

Sammy Watkins WR / Buffalo Bills (2016 stats) TAR: 33 REC: 17 YDS: 245 TD: 1

There might be two good defensive backs between the Dolphins and the Jets. Buffalo will need to throw more in Week 16 than it did in Week 15, likely bumping up Watkins' targets. And Rex Ryan will let his quarterback air it out in Week 17 against his old team. Watkins could finish the season with two huge games.

Alshon Jeffery WR / Chicago Bears (2016 stats) TAR: 81 REC: 46 YDS: 719 TD: 2

It took until the fourth quarter for Jeffery to come alive last week, but Fantasy owners who waited for his return weren't disappointed. Sadly, his matchups against the Redskins and Vikings feature tough cover corners in Josh Norman and Xavier Rhodes, both of whom should line up across from Jeffery a lot. We've probably seen the best from him.

Thomas Rawls RB / Seattle Seahawks (2016 stats) ATT: 93 YDS: 327 TD: 2 TAR: 16 REC: 13 REC YDS: 96 REC TD: 0

Alright, last week's output was nauseating. It suggests that even if the Seahawks put him in position to get 20 touches again, he's not a lock to do well. But their schedule is pretty good -- the Cardinals could be in mail-it-in mode when they visit this week while the Week 17 matchup at San Francisco is a dream for running backs. Don't write off Rawls yet.

Jeremy Hill RB / Cincinnati Bengals (2016 stats) ATT: 215 YDS: 831 TD: 9 TAR: 27 REC: 21 REC YDS: 174 REC TD: 0

A pair of poor matchups cast doubt on Hill's rest of season. The Texans have allowed just one rushing score to a back in their past seven, and the Ravens gave up two in their last seven. Hill already has a gross track record against Baltimore, and the Texans should be ready to limit his effectiveness on Christmas Eve. Hill has likely scored his last touchdown of the season.

Sterling Shepard WR / New York Giants (2016 stats) TAR: 89 REC: 55 YDS: 592 TD: 7

As the Giants chase a wild-card spot, expect Shepard to thrive in favorable matchups. The slot cornerbacks for the Eagles and Redskins aren't difficult for him to beat, and it's obvious he's a red-zone favorite of Eli Manning. Both Giants games remaining are on the road, making it more likely they'll have to pass to put opponents away.

Larry Fitzgerald WR / Arizona Cardinals (2016 stats) TAR: 139 REC: 98 YDS: 949 TD: 5

Fitzy hasn't had "it" for a while now. A decent start in PPR leagues, he's gone scoreless in nine straight and under 80 yards in eight of his past nine. Do the matchups even matter? Oh, they do?! He's at Seattle this week (yuck) and at Los Angeles next week (less yucky). You're risking your biscuit when you roll with him in non-PPR leagues.

Running backs

Player Stnd PPR Le'Veon Bell, PIT 48 52 David Johnson, ARI 47 52 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 46 48 LeSean McCoy, BUF 39 42 DeMarco Murray, TEN 39 42 LeGarrette Blount, NE 26 26 Devonta Freeman, ATL 25 27 Carlos Hyde, SF 24 25 Jordan Howard, CHI 22 24 Latavius Murray, OAK 21 23 Frank Gore, IND 19 21 Jay Ajayi, MIA 18 20 Rob Kelley, WAS 18 19 Jeremy Hill, CIN 16 16 Lamar Miller, HOU 15 17 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 15 16 Melvin Gordon, SD 14 17 Thomas Rawls, SEA 14 16 Bilal Powell, NYJ 12 16 Mark Ingram, NO 12 14 Doug Martin, TB 11 13 Tevin Coleman, ATL 11 13 Ryan Mathews, PHI 11 13 Todd Gurley, LAR 10 12 Kenneth Dixon, BAL 9 11 Spencer Ware, KC 9 10 Theo Riddick, DET 8 11 Mike Gillislee, BUF 8 9 Terrance West, BAL 8 9 Rashad Jennings, NYG 8 9 Dion Lewis, NE 7 9 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 7 8 Matt Forte, NYJ 7 8 Adrian Peterson, MIN 7 8 Tim Hightower, NO 7 8 Derrick Henry, TEN 7 7 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 6 9 Kenneth Farrow, SD 6 8 Darren Sproles, PHI 6 8 James White, NE 6 8 Robert Turbin, IND 6 6 Damien Williams, MIA 6 6 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 7 Paul Perkins, NYG 5 6 Devontae Booker, DEN 5 6 Chris Thompson, WAS 5 6

Wide receivers

Player Stnd PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 41 45 Odell Beckham, NYG 37 41 Julio Jones, ATL 36 40 Jordy Nelson, GB 34 37 Mike Evans, TB 33 36 T.Y. Hilton, IND 30 33 Dez Bryant, DAL 23 27 Michael Crabtree, OAK 18 21 Davante Adams, GB 17 21 Brandin Cooks, NO 17 20 Amari Cooper, OAK 16 19 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 16 19 Doug Baldwin, SEA 13 16 Golden Tate, DET 13 16 Tyreek Hill, KC 13 16 DeSean Jackson, WAS 13 16 Tyrell Williams, SD 13 15 Michael Thomas, NO 13 15 Julian Edelman, NE 12 17 Sammy Watkins, BUF 12 14 Ty Montgomery, GB 12 14 Taylor Gabriel, ATL 11 13 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 10 14 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 10 13 Rishard Matthews, TEN 10 12 Malcolm Mitchell, NE 10 12 Sterling Shepard, NYG 10 12 Jarvis Landry, MIA 9 13 Jamison Crowder, WAS 9 12 Steve Smith, BAL 9 12 Willie Snead, NO 9 12 Kenny Britt, LA 9 11 Dontrelle Inman, SD 8 11 Jordan Matthews, PHI 8 11 DeVante Parker, MIA 8 10 Chris Hogan, NE 8 10 Alshon Jeffery, CHI 8 10 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 7 11 Brandon Marshall, NYJ 7 9 Donte Moncrief, IND 7 9 Terrelle Pryor, CLE 7 8 Stefon Diggs, MIN 6 9 Marqise Lee, JAC 6 8 Allen Robinson, JAC 6 8 Brandon LaFell, CIN 6 8 Pierre Garcon, WAS 5 8 Cole Beasley, DAL 5 7 Ted Ginn, CAR 5 7 Tyler Lockett, SEA 5 7 Robby Anderson, NYJ 5 7 J.J. Nelson, ARI 5 7

Tight ends

Player Stnd PPR Travis Kelce, KC 16 19 Tyler Eifert, CIN 15 17 Jimmy Graham, SEA 14 17 Delanie Walker, TEN 11 14 Greg Olsen, CAR 10 12 Zach Ertz, PHI 10 12 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 9 12 Cameron Brate, TB 9 11 Jordan Reed, WAS 8 10 Hunter Henry, SD 6 7 Martellus Bennett, NE 6 7 Ladarius Green, PIT 5 7 Ryan Griffin, HOU 5 7

Quarterbacks