Fantasy Football Week 16 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart
Which risky players will pay off for Fantasy owners in Weeks 16 and 17? Let the Rest of Season Rankings be a guide toward full-season glory.
Not every league championship game takes place in Week 16. Some take place in Week 17, some take place in Weeks 16 and 17.
With an eye toward the rest of the regular season, here are the players who should help Fantasy owners win, and some who could be lineup landmines that could cost people some trophies.
There might be two good defensive backs between the Dolphins and the Jets. Buffalo will need to throw more in Week 16 than it did in Week 15, likely bumping up Watkins' targets. And Rex Ryan will let his quarterback air it out in Week 17 against his old team. Watkins could finish the season with two huge games.
It took until the fourth quarter for Jeffery to come alive last week, but Fantasy owners who waited for his return weren't disappointed. Sadly, his matchups against the Redskins and Vikings feature tough cover corners in Josh Norman and Xavier Rhodes, both of whom should line up across from Jeffery a lot. We've probably seen the best from him.
Alright, last week's output was nauseating. It suggests that even if the Seahawks put him in position to get 20 touches again, he's not a lock to do well. But their schedule is pretty good -- the Cardinals could be in mail-it-in mode when they visit this week while the Week 17 matchup at San Francisco is a dream for running backs. Don't write off Rawls yet.
A pair of poor matchups cast doubt on Hill's rest of season. The Texans have allowed just one rushing score to a back in their past seven, and the Ravens gave up two in their last seven. Hill already has a gross track record against Baltimore, and the Texans should be ready to limit his effectiveness on Christmas Eve. Hill has likely scored his last touchdown of the season.
As the Giants chase a wild-card spot, expect Shepard to thrive in favorable matchups. The slot cornerbacks for the Eagles and Redskins aren't difficult for him to beat, and it's obvious he's a red-zone favorite of Eli Manning. Both Giants games remaining are on the road, making it more likely they'll have to pass to put opponents away.
Fitzy hasn't had "it" for a while now. A decent start in PPR leagues, he's gone scoreless in nine straight and under 80 yards in eight of his past nine. Do the matchups even matter? Oh, they do?! He's at Seattle this week (yuck) and at Los Angeles next week (less yucky). You're risking your biscuit when you roll with him in non-PPR leagues.
Running backs
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|48
|52
|David Johnson, ARI
|47
|52
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|46
|48
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|39
|42
|DeMarco Murray, TEN
|39
|42
|LeGarrette Blount, NE
|26
|26
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|25
|27
|Carlos Hyde, SF
|24
|25
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|22
|24
|Latavius Murray, OAK
|21
|23
|Frank Gore, IND
|19
|21
|Jay Ajayi, MIA
|18
|20
|Rob Kelley, WAS
|18
|19
|Jeremy Hill, CIN
|16
|16
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|15
|17
|Jonathan Stewart, CAR
|15
|16
|Melvin Gordon, SD
|14
|17
|Thomas Rawls, SEA
|14
|16
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|12
|16
|Mark Ingram, NO
|12
|14
|Doug Martin, TB
|11
|13
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|11
|13
|Ryan Mathews, PHI
|11
|13
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|10
|12
|Kenneth Dixon, BAL
|9
|11
|Spencer Ware, KC
|9
|10
|Theo Riddick, DET
|8
|11
|Mike Gillislee, BUF
|8
|9
|Terrance West, BAL
|8
|9
|Rashad Jennings, NYG
|8
|9
|Dion Lewis, NE
|7
|9
|Isaiah Crowell, CLE
|7
|8
|Matt Forte, NYJ
|7
|8
|Adrian Peterson, MIN
|7
|8
|Tim Hightower, NO
|7
|8
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|7
|7
|Jerick McKinnon, MIN
|6
|9
|Kenneth Farrow, SD
|6
|8
|Darren Sproles, PHI
|6
|8
|James White, NE
|6
|8
|Robert Turbin, IND
|6
|6
|Damien Williams, MIA
|6
|6
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|7
|Paul Perkins, NYG
|5
|6
|Devontae Booker, DEN
|5
|6
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|41
|45
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|37
|41
|Julio Jones, ATL
|36
|40
|Jordy Nelson, GB
|34
|37
|Mike Evans, TB
|33
|36
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|30
|33
|Dez Bryant, DAL
|23
|27
|Michael Crabtree, OAK
|18
|21
|Davante Adams, GB
|17
|21
|Brandin Cooks, NO
|17
|20
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|16
|19
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|16
|19
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|13
|16
|Golden Tate, DET
|13
|16
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|13
|16
|DeSean Jackson, WAS
|13
|16
|Tyrell Williams, SD
|13
|15
|Michael Thomas, NO
|13
|15
|Julian Edelman, NE
|12
|17
|Sammy Watkins, BUF
|12
|14
|Ty Montgomery, GB
|12
|14
|Taylor Gabriel, ATL
|11
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|10
|14
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|10
|13
|Rishard Matthews, TEN
|10
|12
|Malcolm Mitchell, NE
|10
|12
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|10
|12
|Jarvis Landry, MIA
|9
|13
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|9
|12
|Steve Smith, BAL
|9
|12
|Willie Snead, NO
|9
|12
|Kenny Britt, LA
|9
|11
|Dontrelle Inman, SD
|8
|11
|Jordan Matthews, PHI
|8
|11
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|8
|10
|Chris Hogan, NE
|8
|10
|Alshon Jeffery, CHI
|8
|10
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|7
|11
|Brandon Marshall, NYJ
|7
|9
|Donte Moncrief, IND
|7
|9
|Terrelle Pryor, CLE
|7
|8
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|6
|9
|Marqise Lee, JAC
|6
|8
|Allen Robinson, JAC
|6
|8
|Brandon LaFell, CIN
|6
|8
|Pierre Garcon, WAS
|5
|8
|Cole Beasley, DAL
|5
|7
|Ted Ginn, CAR
|5
|7
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|5
|7
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|5
|7
|J.J. Nelson, ARI
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|16
|19
|Tyler Eifert, CIN
|15
|17
|Jimmy Graham, SEA
|14
|17
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|11
|14
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|10
|12
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|10
|12
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|9
|12
|Cameron Brate, TB
|9
|11
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|8
|10
|Hunter Henry, SD
|6
|7
|Martellus Bennett, NE
|6
|7
|Ladarius Green, PIT
|5
|7
|Ryan Griffin, HOU
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Stnd
|PPR
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|24
|24
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|23
|23
|Andrew Luck, IND
|23
|23
|Drew Brees, NO
|22
|22
|Tom Brady, NE
|21
|21
|Kirk Cousins, WAS
|15
|15
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|15
|15
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|14
|14
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|14
|14
|Derek Carr, OAK
|13
|13
|Cam Newton, CAR
|13
|13
|Philip Rivers, SD
|12
|12
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|11
|11
|Jameis Winston, TB
|10
|10
|Eli Manning, NYG
|9
|9
