Fantasy Football Week 16 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart

Which risky players will pay off for Fantasy owners in Weeks 16 and 17? Let the Rest of Season Rankings be a guide toward full-season glory.

Not every league championship game takes place in Week 16. Some take place in Week 17, some take place in Weeks 16 and 17.

With an eye toward the rest of the regular season, here are the players who should help Fantasy owners win, and some who could be lineup landmines that could cost people some trophies.

Sammy Watkins WR / Buffalo Bills (2016 stats)
TAR: 33 REC: 17 YDS: 245 TD: 1

There might be two good defensive backs between the Dolphins and the Jets. Buffalo will need to throw more in Week 16 than it did in Week 15, likely bumping up Watkins' targets. And Rex Ryan will let his quarterback air it out in Week 17 against his old team. Watkins could finish the season with two huge games.

Alshon Jeffery WR / Chicago Bears (2016 stats)
TAR: 81 REC: 46 YDS: 719 TD: 2

It took until the fourth quarter for Jeffery to come alive last week, but Fantasy owners who waited for his return weren't disappointed. Sadly, his matchups against the Redskins and Vikings feature tough cover corners in Josh Norman and Xavier Rhodes, both of whom should line up across from Jeffery a lot. We've probably seen the best from him.

Thomas Rawls RB / Seattle Seahawks (2016 stats)
ATT: 93 YDS: 327 TD: 2 TAR: 16 REC: 13 REC YDS: 96 REC TD: 0

Alright, last week's output was nauseating. It suggests that even if the Seahawks put him in position to get 20 touches again, he's not a lock to do well. But their schedule is pretty good -- the Cardinals could be in mail-it-in mode when they visit this week while the Week 17 matchup at San Francisco is a dream for running backs. Don't write off Rawls yet.

Jeremy Hill RB / Cincinnati Bengals (2016 stats)
ATT: 215 YDS: 831 TD: 9 TAR: 27 REC: 21 REC YDS: 174 REC TD: 0

A pair of poor matchups cast doubt on Hill's rest of season. The Texans have allowed just one rushing score to a back in their past seven, and the Ravens gave up two in their last seven. Hill already has a gross track record against Baltimore, and the Texans should be ready to limit his effectiveness on Christmas Eve. Hill has likely scored his last touchdown of the season.

Sterling Shepard WR / New York Giants (2016 stats)
TAR: 89 REC: 55 YDS: 592 TD: 7

As the Giants chase a wild-card spot, expect Shepard to thrive in favorable matchups. The slot cornerbacks for the Eagles and Redskins aren't difficult for him to beat, and it's obvious he's a red-zone favorite of Eli Manning. Both Giants games remaining are on the road, making it more likely they'll have to pass to put opponents away.

Larry Fitzgerald WR / Arizona Cardinals (2016 stats)
TAR: 139 REC: 98 YDS: 949 TD: 5

Fitzy hasn't had "it" for a while now. A decent start in PPR leagues, he's gone scoreless in nine straight and under 80 yards in eight of his past nine. Do the matchups even matter? Oh, they do?! He's at Seattle this week (yuck) and at Los Angeles next week (less yucky). You're risking your biscuit when you roll with him in non-PPR leagues.

Running backs

Player Stnd PPR
Le'Veon Bell, PIT4852
David Johnson, ARI4752
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL4648
LeSean McCoy, BUF3942
DeMarco Murray, TEN3942
LeGarrette Blount, NE2626
Devonta Freeman, ATL2527
Carlos Hyde, SF2425
Jordan Howard, CHI2224
Latavius Murray, OAK2123
Frank Gore, IND1921
Jay Ajayi, MIA1820
Rob Kelley, WAS1819
Jeremy Hill, CIN1616
Lamar Miller, HOU1517
Jonathan Stewart, CAR1516
Melvin Gordon, SD1417
Thomas Rawls, SEA1416
Bilal Powell, NYJ1216
Mark Ingram, NO1214
Doug Martin, TB1113
Tevin Coleman, ATL1113
Ryan Mathews, PHI1113
Todd Gurley, LAR1012
Kenneth Dixon, BAL911
Spencer Ware, KC910
Theo Riddick, DET811
Mike Gillislee, BUF89
Terrance West, BAL89
Rashad Jennings, NYG89
Dion Lewis, NE79
Isaiah Crowell, CLE78
Matt Forte, NYJ78
Adrian Peterson, MIN78
Tim Hightower, NO78
Derrick Henry, TEN77
Jerick McKinnon, MIN69
Kenneth Farrow, SD68
Darren Sproles, PHI68
James White, NE68
Robert Turbin, IND66
Damien Williams, MIA66
T.J. Yeldon, JAC57
Paul Perkins, NYG56
Devontae Booker, DEN56
Chris Thompson, WAS56

Wide receivers

Player Stnd PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT4145
Odell Beckham, NYG3741
Julio Jones, ATL3640
Jordy Nelson, GB3437
Mike Evans, TB3336
T.Y. Hilton, IND3033
Dez Bryant, DAL2327
Michael Crabtree, OAK1821
Davante Adams, GB1721
Brandin Cooks, NO1720
Amari Cooper, OAK1619
Demaryius Thomas, DEN1619
Doug Baldwin, SEA1316
Golden Tate, DET1316
Tyreek Hill, KC1316
DeSean Jackson, WAS1316
Tyrell Williams, SD1315
Michael Thomas, NO1315
Julian Edelman, NE1217
Sammy Watkins, BUF1214
Ty Montgomery, GB1214
Taylor Gabriel, ATL1113
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU1014
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN1013
Rishard Matthews, TEN1012
Malcolm Mitchell, NE1012
Sterling Shepard, NYG1012
Jarvis Landry, MIA913
Jamison Crowder, WAS912
Steve Smith, BAL912
Willie Snead, NO912
Kenny Britt, LA911
Dontrelle Inman, SD811
Jordan Matthews, PHI811
DeVante Parker, MIA810
Chris Hogan, NE810
Alshon Jeffery, CHI810
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI711
Brandon Marshall, NYJ79
Donte Moncrief, IND79
Terrelle Pryor, CLE78
Stefon Diggs, MIN69
Marqise Lee, JAC68
Allen Robinson, JAC68
Brandon LaFell, CIN68
Pierre Garcon, WAS58
Cole Beasley, DAL57
Ted Ginn, CAR57
Tyler Lockett, SEA57
Robby Anderson, NYJ57
J.J. Nelson, ARI57

Tight ends

Player Stnd PPR
Travis Kelce, KC1619
Tyler Eifert, CIN1517
Jimmy Graham, SEA1417
Delanie Walker, TEN1114
Greg Olsen, CAR1012
Zach Ertz, PHI1012
Kyle Rudolph, MIN912
Cameron Brate, TB911
Jordan Reed, WAS810
Hunter Henry, SD67
Martellus Bennett, NE67
Ladarius Green, PIT57
Ryan Griffin, HOU57

Quarterbacks

Player Stnd PPR
Matt Ryan, ATL2424
Aaron Rodgers, GB2323
Andrew Luck, IND2323
Drew Brees, NO2222
Tom Brady, NE2121
Kirk Cousins, WAS1515
Russell Wilson, SEA1515
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1414
Dak Prescott, DAL1414
Derek Carr, OAK1313
Cam Newton, CAR1313
Philip Rivers, SD1212
Marcus Mariota, TEN1111
Jameis Winston, TB1010
Eli Manning, NYG99
