Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Derrick Henry, Hunter Henry prime catches

It's Week 16, which is either the championship or semifinal matchup in your league. There's a good chance none of these guys we're going to talk about will help you win this week.

But there are exceptions, including some guys above our usual threshold of 65 percent ownership on CBS Sports, which are Ty Montgomery (69 percent), Jerick McKinnon (69 percent) and Dion Lewis (67 percent). Montgomery is a must-start option in any format at any position against Minnesota, McKinnon is a good start in PPR leagues at Green Bay and Lewis should be considered a flex option against the Jets.

The other Waiver Wire options who could help you this week are Kenneth Farrow and Derrick Henry at running back, Hunter Henry and Ryan Griffin at tight end and some amazing DST streamers, including the San Diego Chargers (at CLE), the Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN) and the Tennessee Titans (at JAC). Nick Novak is also a solid kicker streamer with his matchup against the Bengals.

Wide receiver has several solid options, led by Dontrelle Inman and Cameron Meredith . And if you need a quarterback this week, mostly in deeper formats or two-quarterback leagues, then look at Colin Kaepernick , Matt Barkley and Matt Moore .

Plenty of Waiver Wire options have likely helped you advance to this point in the season. And if you need some other guys for one more victory, we're here to help.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Jared Goff (concussion) and Bryce Petty (chest)

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Colin Kaepernick QB / San Francisco 49ers (Week 15 stats at ATL) CMP %: 60.6 YDS: 183 TD: 2 RUSH YDS: 21

55 percent ownership

Kaepernick rebounded last week as expected with 21 Fantasy points against the Falcons, and aside from the weather disaster at Chicago in Week 13 and only 13 points against the Jets in Week 14, he has scored at least 21 points in five of his past seven starts. He faces a Rams team in Week 16, that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. He's a low-end starter in most formats and a must-start option in two-quarterback leagues.

Matt Barkley (7 percent): Barkley has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in two of four starts since taking over for Jay Cutler (shoulder), including two of three at home. He has a great matchup this week against the Redskins, who have allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. He's a great option in two-quarterback leagues.

Matt Moore (3 percent): Moore was excellent in his first start for Ryan Tannehill (knee) with 31 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 15. This matchup at Buffalo won't be as easy, but Moore still has the potential to play well. Just keep in mind that only two quarterbacks have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against the Bills in their past five outings, and Miami is playing back-to-back road games on the road in cold weather.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Melvin Gordon (hip), Lamar Miller (ankle), Shane Vereen (tricep), Theo Riddick (wrist) and James Starks (concussion)

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Kenneth Farrow RB / San Diego Chargers (Week 15 stats vs. OAK) ATT: 15 YDS: 39 REC: 2 REC YDS: 14

60 percent ownership

Farrow was a major disappointment in Week 15 against the Raiders with 17 total touches for just 53 total yards and a fumble. We could see more of Ronnie Hillman (8 percent) this week, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues. Obviously, their status is contingent on Gordon not playing, and if he's active then Farrow and Hillman can't be used in any leagues. But if Farrow starts as expected against the Browns in Week 16, he should rebound with a strong performance. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in 11-of-14 games this year.

Derrick Henry (62 percent): He has at least eight carries in three games in a row, and he had 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against Jacksonville. He's also scored in two of his past three games and should be considered at least a flex option this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their past four games.

Paul Perkins (39 percent): Rashad Jennings remains a roadblock for Perkins to have a big role, but with Vereen out we could see Perkins get more playing time. He's clearly the better rusher than Jennings right now, but the Giants won't turn him loose. He's only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16 at the Eagles.

Paul Perkins (39 percent): Rashad Jennings remains a roadblock for Perkins to have a big role, but with Vereen out we could see Perkins get more playing time. He's clearly the better rusher than Jennings right now, but the Giants won't turn him loose. He's only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 16 at the Eagles.

Justin Forsett (27 percent): Forsett is the running back to own for the Broncos, and he had 10 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 16 yards in Week 15 against New England. By comparison, Devontae Booker had six carries for 17 yards and two catches for 16 yards. Forsett is only a flex option in Week 16 at Kansas City, but the Chiefs have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in nine of the past 10 games.

Duke Johnson (57 percent): We hope last week's performance for Johnson at Buffalo is what we can expect for the final two weeks of the year when he had five carries for 31 yards and five catches for 62 yards on seven targets. It's only his fifth time this year with at least 10 total touches and just the seventh time this season he's had more than three catches. He's still behind Isaiah Crowell in terms of expected touches for the Browns, but Johnson is worth using in PPR leagues this week.

Charles Sims (38 percent): Sims is an option for Fantasy owners this week in PPR leagues, and he has six catches in his past two games, including three catches for 33 yards on four targets against the Saints in Week 14. New Orleans has allowed four running backs to catch at least three passes in the past four games, with 22 receptions to running backs over that span.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: A.J. Green (hamstring), Julio Jones (toe), Donte Moncrief (hamstring), Adam Thielen (neck), Eddie Royal (toe) and Torrey Smith concussion)

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Dontrelle Inman WR / San Diego Chargers (Week 15 stats vs. OAK) TAR: 8 REC: 5 YDS: 68

52 percent ownership

Inman was a little bit of a letdown in Week 15 against the Raiders since his three-game scoring streak came to an end. He still led the team in receptions and receiving yards, and he was second in targets behind Tyrell Williams (nine). With a matchup on deck in Week 16 against the Browns, Inman is still worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has at least five catches in five of his past six games and at least 65 receiving yards in three of his past four outings, so he's safe in PPR leagues. Cleveland is No. 5 in the NFL with 17 touchdowns allowed to opposing receivers.

Cameron Meredith (32 percent): It's obvious that Meredith didn't mix with Cutler since all of his success this season has been with backups in Brian Hoyer and Barkley. In his past four games, Meredith has three games with at least eight targets, three games with at least 65 receiving yards and two games with either 100 yards or a touchdown. That involvement puts him in the mix as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against Washington, which has allowed a non-No. 1 receiver to score in three games in a row.

Cameron Meredith (32 percent): It's obvious that Meredith didn't mix with Cutler since all of his success this season has been with backups in Brian Hoyer and Barkley. In his past four games, Meredith has three games with at least eight targets, three games with at least 65 receiving yards and two games with either 100 yards or a touchdown. That involvement puts him in the mix as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against Washington, which has allowed a non-No. 1 receiver to score in three games in a row.

Pierre Garcon (50 percent): Garcon has been good in standard leagues of late and great in PPR. He has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in five of his past six games, including three in a row. And in PPR he has scored at least 14 Fantasy points in those same outings. Garcon has moved past Jamison Crowder as the No. 2 receiver behind DeSean Jackson, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues and a potential starter in PPR.

Robby Anderson (6 percent): We've had Anderson here for a few weeks now, and he's been good with Petty under center. But we don't know if Petty will start given his injury, and Anderson would get a downgrade if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for the Jets at New England. Anderson has scored double digits in Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he has 29 targets for 14 catches, 240 yards and two touchdowns over that span. With Petty, Anderson would be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Patriots.

Ted Ginn (13 percent): It's easy to see that Ginn has become the go-to guy for Cam Newton of late, while Kelvin Benjamin continues to struggle. Ginn has scored in four of his past five games, and he has at least four catches for 64 yards in three of his past four outings. Newton also has given Ginn at least six targets in three of his past four games, and he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Falcons.

Chris Hogan (40 percent): The last time Hogan faced the Jets in Week 12 he had four catches for 70 yards on five targets, and the Jets have been bad against opposing receivers all season. Hogan is the No. 3 Patriots receiver this week behind Malcolm Mitchell and Julian Edelman, but he could be a Hail Mary play if he scores. If he doesn't, however, he'll likely be a tremendous disappointment.

Kenny Stills (25 percent): Stills is similar to Hogan that if he scores he'll be great, but if he doesn't then your team could struggle. Stills has scored in four of his past six games, including two in a row, and he has at least six targets in three of his past five outings. He had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Buffalo in Week 7, and he's a high upside No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Marqise Lee (17 percent): Don't let last week's game discourage you from using Lee this week against the Titans. Prior to Week 15 against Houston when he had no catches on three targets he had at least nine Fantasy points in four of his past six games. The Titans have allowed nine receivers to score or gain 100 receiving yards in their past five games, and Lee can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Eli Rogers (19 percent): Ladarius Green (concussion) is likely out this week, and the Steelers should play well at home against the Ravens. Rogers had six catches for 103 yards on 10 targets at Baltimore in Week 9, and he's coming off a strong game in Week 15 at Cincinnati with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Green's absence should help Rogers, and Baltimore has struggled with slot receivers at times this year.

Travis Benjamin (50 percent): It's hard to trust Benjamin, who has two catches or less in five games in a row and is playing through a knee injury. But this could be the revenge game against his former team in the Browns, and he's coming off a game where he scored against the Raiders with two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's only an option in the deepest of leagues, but don't be surprised if he scores in Cleveland.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Ladarius Green (concussion) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion)

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Hunter Henry TE / San Diego Chargers (Week 15 stats vs. OAK) TAR: 4 REC: 3 YDS: 37 TD: 1

57 percent ownership

Henry could be a letdown this week. Antonio Gates is still healthy and getting plenty of playing time, but Henry had more targets (four to two) and production than Gates (one catch for 11 yards) in Week 15 against the Raiders. But Week 16 is the matchup to trust Henry against the Browns, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends and most touchdowns with 12. Henry has scored in four of his past five games and should be a No. 1 tight end in all leagues this week.

Ryan Griffin (6 percent): If Fiedorowicz remains out this week then Griffin should be a No. 1 tight end this week, especially in PPR. He was great in Week 15 against Jacksonville with eight catches for 85 yards on eight targets with Fiedorowicz out, and the Bengals are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. I like Griffin better than Henry in PPR leagues this week.

Charles Clay (18 percent): Clay has been great the past two games with 13 targets for 10 catches, 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers and Browns, but he could be in line for a letdown performance this week against the Dolphins. He scored on a somewhat fluky 40-yard touchdown catch against Pittsburgh, and every tight end beats up the Browns in a game where Clay set season highs for catches and yards. He only had two catches for 29 yards against Miami, his former team, in Week 7, but the Dolphins have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in their past six games.

Charles Clay (18 percent): Clay has been great the past two games with 13 targets for 10 catches, 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers and Browns, but he could be in line for a letdown performance this week against the Dolphins. He scored on a somewhat fluky 40-yard touchdown catch against Pittsburgh, and every tight end beats up the Browns in a game where Clay set season highs for catches and yards. He only had two catches for 29 yards against Miami, his former team, in Week 7, but the Dolphins have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in their past six games.

Dion Sims (0 percent): Sims has come around of late with four touchdowns in his past four games, including two in Week 15 at the Jets. He only has one game this season with more than 50 receiving yards, which was Week 12 against San Francisco, but he has four targets in four of his past five outings. Like Clay, he's a good streaming option, although Buffalo has only allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this year, which were Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham (two).

Garrett Celek (1 percent): Celek scored in the 49ers first game without Vance McDonald (shoulder), and he had six targets for two catches, 22 yards and the touchdown at Atlanta in Week 15. In San Francisco's past six games, a tight end has scored or gained at least 70 receiving yards five times, with Celek doing it three times over that span. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.

DST streamers

* - If you need a DST for this week, these teams have favorable matchups and are worth starting.

Chargers (43 percent) at CLE

Packers (63 percent) vs. MIN

Titans (35 percent) at JAC

Rams (43 percent) vs. SF

Giants (47 percent) at PHI

K streamers

* - If you need a kicker for this week, these guys have favorable matchups and are worth starting.