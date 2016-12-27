Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Who's playing this week?

Week 17 is always tricky for Fantasy owners if you choose to play in the regular-season's final week. And this is a lesson to you, which we say all the time -- don't hold your championship game this week.

There are three teams likely to rest players because their playoff seeding is locked: Dallas (NFC No. 1 seed), Pittsburgh (AFC No. 3) and the New York Giants (NFC No. 5). The Houston Texans will be the AFC's No. 4 seed, but are expected to play regulars aside from Lamar Miller , who is dealing with an ankle injury.

So Fantasy owners should plan to be without stars like Ben Roethlisberger , Dak Prescott and Eli Manning at quarterback, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott at running back and Antonio Brown , Odell Beckham and Dez Bryant at receiver. And that stinks, especially when a potential Fantasy title is on the line.

Now, there is good news, like the New England Patriots actually playing an entire game at Miami to try and lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which gives you Tom Brady and New England's usual studs at your disposal. And with the guys resting for the playoffs we now have other Fantasy options to trust this week.

Make no mistake, we'd rather have Bell, Elliott and the others on the field. But some of these guys can help you win if you are still alive in Week 17.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Derek Carr (leg), Marcus Mariota (leg), Robert Griffin III (concussion) and Bryce Petty (shoulder)

Not expected to play or see minimal action: Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott and Eli Manning

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Matt Moore QB / Miami Dolphins (Week 16 stats at BUF) CMP %: 53.3 YDS: 233 TD: 2 INT: 1

6 percent ownership

Moore has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in two starts in place of injured Ryan Tannehill (knee), and the Miami Dolphins are still trying to get the AFC's No. 5 seed. They also could be chasing points this week against New England, which has allowed eight quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Tannehill in Week 2. Moore is worth a look in two-quarterback leagues from this matchup.

Sam Bradford (27 percent): He's also worth a look in two-quarterback leagues, and he's coming off his best game with 31 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 16. He had only 15 Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 8, but the Chicago Bears have allowed at least 20 points to 6 of 7 quarterbacks on the road.

(27 percent): He's also worth a look in two-quarterback leagues, and he's coming off his best game with 31 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 16. He had only 15 Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 8, but the have allowed at least 20 points to 6 of 7 quarterbacks on the road. Alex Smith (51 percent): Again, another two-quarterback league option, and he scored 23 Fantasy points against Denver last week. Smith had 23 Fantasy points against San Diego in Week 1, and the Kansas City Chiefs have incentive: the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win and a Oakland Raiders loss.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Carlos Hyde (knee), Thomas Rawls (shoulder), Kenneth Farrow (shoulder), Ryan Mathews (neck), Matt Forte (shoulder), Rob Kelley (knee), Adrian Peterson (knee), Jay Ajayi (shoulder), Spencer Ware (ribs), Chris Ivory (hamstring), T.J. Yeldon (ankle), Melvin Gordon (hip), Lamar Miller (ankle), Duke Johnson (ankle) and Theo Riddick (wrist)

Not expected to play or see minimal action: Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, Doug Martin and Rashad Jennings

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Alfred Blue RB / Houston Texans (Week 16 stats vs. CIN) ATT: 21 YDS: 73 TD: 1 REC: 4 REC YDS: 17

15 percent ownership

Blue again should start for Miller because there's no need for the Texans to play Miller in a meaningless game before the playoffs. Blue started for Miller in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had 14 Fantasy points in a standard league, and he's facing a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in 10 of their past 12 games. Blue is a must-start option in all leagues, if Miller is out as expected.

Darren McFadden (6 percent): He should start and get an extended workload this week with Elliott expected to rest. Alfred Morris (31 percent) also could get some playing time, but McFadden has become the No. 2 running back in Dallas. And he's facing an Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in the past six games. McFadden had 27 carries for 117 yards in his last meeting with Philadelphia last season.

(6 percent): He should start and get an extended workload this week with Elliott expected to rest. (31 percent) also could get some playing time, but McFadden has become the No. 2 running back in Dallas. And he's facing an defense that has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in the past six games. McFadden had 27 carries for 117 yards in his last meeting with Philadelphia last season. Alex Collins (8 percent): If Rawls is out then Collins would start against the San Francisco 49ers , who have the NFL's worst run defense. That would offset the bad offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks . If we find out Rawls won't play, then Collins would be a must-start Fantasy option, but if Rawls is in then Collins will have a minimal role.

(8 percent): If Rawls is out then Collins would start against the , who have the NFL's worst run defense. That would offset the bad offensive line for the . If we find out Rawls won't play, then Collins would be a must-start Fantasy option, but if Rawls is in then Collins will have a minimal role. DeAngelo Williams (34 percent): With Bell expected to rest, Williams or Fitzgerald Toussaint (2 percent) is a potential must-start option against the Cleveland Browns . Williams is the preferred choice given his track record, but he's been out since Week 6 because of a knee injury.

(34 percent): With Bell expected to rest, Williams or (2 percent) is a potential must-start option against the . Williams is the preferred choice given his track record, but he's been out since Week 6 because of a knee injury. Jacquizz Rodgers (36 percent): It appears Martin again will be a healthy scratch, which helped Rodgers in Week 16 at New Orleans. Rodgers had 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards, and he has scored at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in the four games where he's had at least 15 touches. It's a tough matchup against the Carolina Panthers , but Rodgers could be great with his workload if Martin is out.

(36 percent): It appears Martin again will be a healthy scratch, which helped Rodgers in Week 16 at New Orleans. Rodgers had 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards, and he has scored at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in the four games where he's had at least 15 touches. It's a tough matchup against the , but Rodgers could be great with his workload if Martin is out. Mike Gillislee (61 percent): He has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league for three straight games, and the Buffalo Bills should run over the New York Jets . LeSean McCoy is a must-start option, but Gillislee should be a solid No. 2 running back in standard leagues as well. He has at least eight carries in six of his past seven games.

(61 percent): He has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league for three straight games, and the should run over the . is a must-start option, but Gillislee should be a solid No. 2 running back in standard leagues as well. He has at least eight carries in six of his past seven games. Corey Grant (0 percent): With Ivory hurt and Yeldon on injured reserve, Grant could get a heavy workload against the Indianapolis Colts , who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to running backs the past three weeks. Grant had nine carries for 27 yards and one catch for 5 yards after Ivory and Yeldon got hurt in Week 16 against Tennessee.

(0 percent): With Ivory hurt and Yeldon on injured reserve, Grant could get a heavy workload against the , who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to running backs the past three weeks. Grant had nine carries for 27 yards and one catch for 5 yards after Ivory and Yeldon got hurt in Week 16 against Tennessee. Zach Zenner (2 percent): He was excellent Monday night at Dallas with 12 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 25 yards, and he has six catches for 77 yards in his past two games. We'd love to see him get that workload again against Green Bay, but there's a chance Riddick could return, which would limit Zenner's touches.

(2 percent): He was excellent Monday night at Dallas with 12 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 25 yards, and he has six catches for 77 yards in his past two games. We'd love to see him get that workload again against Green Bay, but there's a chance Riddick could return, which would limit Zenner's touches. Ronnie Hillman (11 percent): He's expected to start with Farrow out, although Gordon could return. If Hillman starts it would be hard to trust him against the Chiefs, even though they have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row. Consider him a flex option if he's No. 1 on the depth chart for the San Diego Chargers .

(11 percent): He's expected to start with Farrow out, although Gordon could return. If Hillman starts it would be hard to trust him against the Chiefs, even though they have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row. Consider him a flex option if he's No. 1 on the depth chart for the . Shaun Draughn (3 percent): Hyde is out for the season, and the 49ers will lean on Draughn and DuJuan Harris (13 percent). Draughn is the preferred option because of his role in the passing game against Seattle this week, and he has two games in his past five outings with six catches for 48 yards. He's a better option in PPR leagues than standard formats.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: A.J. Green (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle), Donte Moncrief (shoulder), Kenny Britt (shoulder), Brandon Marshall (hip), Tyler Lockett (leg) and DeSean Jackson (jaw)

Not expected to play or see minimal action: Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Adam Thielen WR / Minnesota Vikings (Week 16 stats at GB) TAR: 15 REC: 12 YDS: 202 TD: 2

21 percent ownership

Thielen was excellent in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers with 32 Fantasy points in a standard league, but he also had 10 points in Week 14 at Jacksonville before hurting his neck in Week 15 against the Colts. He's emerged as a go-to option for the Minnesota Vikings , and he has at least nine Fantasy points in four of the past six games he's been able to finish. Chicago has allowed five receivers to score at least nine Fantasy points in the past five games.

J.J. Nelson (37 percent): He's become the Arizona Cardinals ' best receiver of late with five touchdowns in his past four games, and he should stay hot against the Los Angeles Rams . He has 18 targets for eight catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns in his past two outings, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in all four games where he's had at least seven targets.

(37 percent): He's become the ' best receiver of late with five touchdowns in his past four games, and he should stay hot against the . He has 18 targets for eight catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns in his past two outings, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in all four games where he's had at least seven targets. Pierre Garcon (52 percent): He's stepping up down the stretch and has been a reliable Fantasy option, especially in PPR leagues. He has at least 78 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with two touchdowns over that span. He's scored at least 13 Fantasy points in PPR in six of his past seven as well.

(52 percent): He's stepping up down the stretch and has been a reliable Fantasy option, especially in PPR leagues. He has at least 78 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of his past seven games, with two touchdowns over that span. He's scored at least 13 Fantasy points in PPR in six of his past seven as well. Cameron Meredith (37 percent): He's hot coming into this game with at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row, and he has 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in his past two outings. Slot receivers have done well against the Vikings of late, and Meredith is the guy right now for Matt Barkley . He's worth trusting for another week.

(37 percent): He's hot coming into this game with at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row, and he has 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in his past two outings. Slot receivers have done well against the Vikings of late, and Meredith is the guy right now for . He's worth trusting for another week. Marqise Lee (18 percent): Lee had another solid game in Week 16 against the Titans with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past six games, and the Jacksonville Jaguars should have success throwing on the Colts in a potential shootout on the road.

(18 percent): Lee had another solid game in Week 16 against the Titans with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past six games, and the should have success throwing on the Colts in a potential shootout on the road. Kenny Stills (25 percent): He has emerged as Moore's favorite receiver with 18 targets in the three games. Stills has also scored a touchdown for three straight games and has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past five outings. He also had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown at New England in Week 2 and is a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (shoulder), Tyler Eifert (back), Cameron Brate (back) and Ladarius Green (concussion)

Not expected to play or see minimal action: Jason Witten

Priority list

* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Charles Clay TE / Buffalo Bills (Week 16 stats vs. MIA) TAR: 10 REC: 8 YDS: 85 TD: 2

24 percent ownership

Clay has been awesome with 15 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games on 17 targets, and he's actually scored a touchdown in three straight games. He faces a Jets defense that has allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games, so he should stay hot to close the season. He has top 10 potential in this matchup.

Dennis Pitta (45 percent): He had one of his best games in Week 16 at Pittsburgh with eight catches for 75 yards on 11 targets, and he has a dream matchup this week against the Bengals, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Pitta is a better bet in PPR with only two touchdowns on the year.

(45 percent): He had one of his best games in Week 16 at Pittsburgh with eight catches for 75 yards on 11 targets, and he has a dream matchup this week against the Bengals, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Pitta is a better bet in PPR with only two touchdowns on the year. Vernon Davis (54 percent): He's struggled the past four games even with Reed banged up with only seven Fantasy points combined in a standard league over that span, but the Giants could be resting starters on defense, which puts him in the conversation as a Fantasy starter.

(54 percent): He's struggled the past four games even with Reed banged up with only seven Fantasy points combined in a standard league over that span, but the Giants could be resting starters on defense, which puts him in the conversation as a Fantasy starter. C.J. Fiedorowicz (51 percent): He's been held to four or fewer Fantasy points in a standard league in four games in a row, but he had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 5 against the Titans. He's a low-end starting option.

(51 percent): He's been held to four or fewer Fantasy points in a standard league in four games in a row, but he had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 5 against the Titans. He's a low-end starting option. Jesse James (15 percent): He's facing the Browns, which is the best thing for him with Green expected to be out. James might not have Roethlisberger, but he's a threat to score because of the matchup.

DST streamers

* - If you need a DST for this week, these teams have favorable matchups and are worth starting.

Pittsburgh Steelers (65 percent) vs. CLE

(65 percent) vs. CLE Washington Redskins (40 percent) vs. NYG

(40 percent) vs. NYG Raiders (39 percent) at DEN

K streamers

* - If you need a kicker for this week, these guys have favorable matchups and are worth starting.