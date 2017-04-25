Conley is under investigation by Cleveland police after he was accused of rape in early April, NFL.com reports. Conley denied the allegation, and no charges have been issued to this point.

Conley was a likely first-round pick prior to the breaking of this news, but he would become toxic if the accusations have any merit. With the draft's first round beginning Thursday, teams have little time to do their own investigating. Police are in the process of scheduling an interview with Conley, though it's not clear how soon that might happen.