Everett, a tight end from South Alabama, was projected to the Giants at the 23rd pick by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

As Jeremiah points out, Everett is an intriguing pass-catching threat with the production and apparent athleticism to prove useful as a Jordan Reed-type tight end in the NFL. Still, we're pretty sure he won't go in the first round. Listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Everett is likely to check in an inch shorter than that, and his standout production at South Alabama (90 catches for 1,292 yards and 12 touchdowns in two years) carries a tiny asterisk for the fact that he played those two seasons at his fourth and fifth seasons of college football eligibility. On the other hand, one could argue that point is offset by the fact that Everett didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school. Listed as a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout at the time, Everett initially committed to Bethune-Cookman out of high school but ended up enrolling for two years at Hutchinson Community College instead, after which he joined UAB for one season. When UAB's program was cancelled, Everett transferred to South Alabama for his final two seasons. By that point he was routinely showing the athleticism and pass-catching skills that caught the interest of NFL teams, and regardless of where specifically he's drafted, he should be in demand with teams looking to improve their passing game production in the middle of the fields. Everett is a decent bet to run a 4.60 or faster in the 40-yard dash, and he appears to have an above average wingspan. We'd project him in the second or third round right now, but Everett could make the first-round push Jeremiah envisions with a strong showing during the Senior Bowl process.