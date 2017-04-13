Gerald Rivers: Waived by Texans
Rivers (undisclosed) was waived by the Texans on Thursday.
Rivers spent last season on the Texans injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. It remains unclear if he's dealing with the injury still. He'll become a free agent if he clears waivers.
