Adams was impressive during OTAs and could draw serious competition for the Giants' starting free safety position, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Safeties coach David Merritt said of the competition, "I'm going to be honest with you, you can sit here right now and say yes [it's Darian Thompson], but I can't sit here and take away from what Andrew Adams has done."

Adams notched 46 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception over 14 games last season as a replacement for Darian Thompson, who missed almost the entire year with a foot injury. However, with Thompson back to full health, it appears as if he is the favorite to claim the starting free safety role. While Adams is a dark horse, it's tough to rule out the 24-year-old completely, making this training camp battle quite intriguing.