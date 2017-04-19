Giants' B.J. Goodson: Hoping to win starting job inside
Goodson hopes to win the starting middle linebacker job, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
A fourth-round selection last year, Goodson only logged 14 defensive snaps as a rookie while stuck behind Kelvin Sheppard on the depth chart. With Sheppard still unsigned and no obvious replacement acquired, Goodson is the favorite to assume the starting job in the middle, though things could change if the Giants use an early draft pick on a linebacker. A starting job wouldn't necessarily lead to a three-down role, as the Giants used outside linebackers Keenan Robinson and Jonathan Casillas in nickel formations last season.
