Giants' Brandon Marshall: Studying new offense
Marshall has been in communication with quarterback Eli Manning since the Giants' offseason program ended in hopes of easing his transition into the team's offense, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.
Marshall and Manning have been in touch through FaceTime, allowing the veteran receiver to clear up questions regarding things like timing and signals in New York's offense. The 33-year-old Marshall, who signed a two-year deal with the Giants this offseason, said he didn't start feeling comfortable in his new team's scheme until the last couple weeks of its offseason program. His continued work with Manning since then only figures to aid his acclimation process ahead of training camp. From there, Marshall will hope to provide a big-bodied target to complement the dynamic duo of Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard alongside him.
