Giants' Damon Harrison: Has four solo tackles
Harrison had four solo tackles and one assist Sunday against the Packers.
Harrison proved to be a rock in the middle of the Giants defensive line and a nice source of tackles as an IDP. He had only 2.5 sacks, but 86 total tackles on the regular season.
