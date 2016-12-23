Giants' Damon Harrison: Questionable to return Thursday
Harrison is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
The injury occurred in the third quarter of Thursday's contest. He had recorded two tackles prior to leaving the game. Jay Bromley will presumably fill in at defensive tackle if Harrison is unable to return.
