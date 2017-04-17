Giants' Darian Thompson: Eyeing full return in time for season opener
Thompson (foot) is expected back at full strength for the start of the 2017 season, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports. "I've been feeling really good," Thompson said last week. "No soreness. They want to take their time. With my progress, things are looking up."
Thompson sat out the majority of his rookie year in 2016 due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 2. Not only have there been no setbacks in his recovery, but the former third-rounder has been back running for weeks now and recently resumed backpedaling and pushing sleds. While Thompson is confident he'll be healthy enough to participate in at least a portion of OTAs and minicamp, his availability for team practices this summer will ultimately be up to the discretion of team doctors.
