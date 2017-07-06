Giants' Darian Thompson: Slated to start
Thompson is now healthy and slated to start at safety across from Landon Collins this season, the Giants' official site reports.
Thompson was suppose to be the Giants' starting free safety last season, but a foot injury limited the rookie to only two contests. Now healthy, Thompson is looking to make 2017 a bounce back campaign after spending last season studying the defense on the sideline. However, backup Andrew Adams was impressive during OTAs and could give Thompson a run for his money during training camp.
