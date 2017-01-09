Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable to return Sunday
Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Packers.
Rodgers-Cromartie went down on the second play from scrimmage. Trevin Wade will see additional playing time unless he returns.
