Giants' Eli Manning: Battles multiple drops in wild-card loss

Manning completed 23 of 44 passes for 299 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers. He also gained 11 yards on his sole rush and lost a fumble.

Manning was victimized by multiple drops on the part of his receivers throughout the game, but he still turned in a serviceable stat line. He started off the game hot, completing seven of his first 10 throws, and also fired a 41-yard scoring dart to rookie speedster Tavarres King in the third quarter to bring New York to within 14-13 at the time. However, a Giants defense that appeared to have Aaron Rodgers' number for the majority of the first half seemed to deflate after another successful Rodgers' Hail Mary just before intermission, and the game got progressively away from them in the second half. Manning's 13th season thus ends in disappointing fashion, but he did manage to throw for 4,000 yards for the third straight campaign, although his 86.0 QBR was notably his lowest in the last three seasons.