Giants' Eli Manning: Puts up prolific passing day in Week 16 loss

Manning completed 38 of 63 passes for 356 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

The final stat line, save for the interceptions, was rewarding from a fantasy perspective, but Manning's mistakes haunted the Giants in a real-world sense. He was the victim of a pick-six by Malcolm Jenkins in the first quarter that sunk the Giants into an early 14-0 hole, and saw Jenkins victimize him again early in the fourth on a deep pass down the right side intended for Sterling Shepard. The third one put the proverbial nail in the coffin, as Manning's desperation heave for Will Tye on third down with 14 seconds remaining was plucked out of the air by Terrance Brooks, sealing the win for Philadelphia. The 63 pass attempts were easily a season high for Manning, as were his 38 completions. Unfortunately for the Giants, so were his three interceptions, which played a large part in denying New York the chance to clinch a playoff berth and cinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Dallas Cowboys. Manning will need to bounce back in next week's pivotal season finale on the road against the Washington Redskins.