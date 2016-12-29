Giants' Eli Manning: Starting in Week 17

Manning will start Sunday's season finale at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "Eli is going to play the game, yes," head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday.

Locked into the five seed on the NFC side of the playoff bracket, the Giants have a quandary on their hands: whether to trot out regulars like Manning and Odell Beckham in a meaningless game. McAdoo seemingly answered the query during media availability Wednesday, but he didn't outline any of the scenarios under which he would shut down his quarterback. If Manning is indeed under center for the Giants' first offensive snap Sunday, he'll be just one game short of the 200th consecutive regular season start of his career, a feat that has been accomplished by just two other QBs in NFL history (Brett Favre and Peyton Manning).