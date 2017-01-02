Giants' Eli Manning: Struggles to produce versus Redskins

Manning completed 17 of 27 passes for 180 yards in Sunday's 19-10 victory over the Redskins.

Manning averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt en route to his lowest yardage total of the season, but he went without a turnover for just the fifth time and was able to help his team to a victory in the season finale. He will finish the regular season slate with a pedestrian 26:16 TD:INT ratio and his 4,027 passing yards are his second-lowest total in the last eight seasons. Manning has a reputation for improving his play in the postseason and will likely need to do so if the Giants are to make any noise this time around.