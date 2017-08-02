If Sterling Shepard's ankle injury keeps him out for a significant length of time, Engram's role could grow.

This year's first round pick is technically a tight end, but he lined up all over the field in college and has the speed and pass-catching skills of a wide receiver. The Giants have little quality depth beyond Shepard, so there's a good chance Engram rather than Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris or Roger Lewis would be the prime beneficiary in New York's three-WR sets.