Jenkins (back) was absent from Tuesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Jenkins suffered a scary injury in Sunday's game against the Lions, but luckily avoided any internal damage. With the Giants slated to play Thursday on a short week, Jenkins' outlook doesn't look particularly hopeful at this point. Trevin Wade, Cody Sensabaugh and Eli Apple all could see additional work if Jenkins is forced to sit Week 16.