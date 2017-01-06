Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Cleared to play
Jenkins (back) was removed from the Giants' injury report and is set to play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Packers.
Despite being limited in practice this week, Jenkins will play through a sore back in an effort to help his Giants defense contain Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
