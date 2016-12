Jenkins (back) is listed as inactive Thursday at Philadelphia.

Jenkins endured a knee to the back this past Sunday versus the Lions, precipitating a battery of tests that cleared up of internal damage. However, with just three days to prepare for another game, the Giants opted for caution rather than press the issue with their No. 1 cornerback. Jenkins will hand over his typical starting gig to rookie Eli Apple, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.