Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Likely to play Sunday against the Packers
Coach Ben McAdoo indicated Jenkins (back) would be limited in practice throughout the week, ESPN reports. It seems likely he'll be able to play in his first career playoff game against the Packers, however.
Jenkins was voted into the Pro Bowl, so he's obviously a key piece for the Giants secondary against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. We'll know more about his status for Sunday as the week goes on.
