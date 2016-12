Jenkins (back) was limited in Tuesday's practice, SportsNet New York reports.

Jenkins took a blow to the back on Sunday and was forced to leave the game. Tests showed he didn't suffer any severe damage and his limited participation on Tuesday indicates he may be able to return as soon as Thursday's matchup with the Eagles. Trevin Wade, Cody Sensabaugh, and Eli Apple are all in line to receive a few extra snaps if Jenkins is limited or held out in Week 16.