Jenkins (back) is active for Sunday's game in Washington.

After practicing in a limited capacity all week, Jenkins should handle his normal duties as the Giants' No. 1 cornerback. On the other side of the coin, the team is locked into the fifth seed on the NFC side of the playoff bracket, meaning Jenkins could be pulled early if the Redskins jump out to an early lead. If the preceding comes to pass, rookie Eli Apple could receive a decent amount of run in the secondary for the second week in a row.