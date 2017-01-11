Giants' Janoris Jenkins: Plays against the Packers
Jenkins had only one assist against the Packers Sunday.
Jenkins wraps up a strong 2016 season after proving to be one of the top cover corners in the league. The Giants payed a heavy price for him in free agency, but so far he's been well worth it.
