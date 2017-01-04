Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Likely out for Sunday's game in Green Bay
Pierre-Paul (groin) is unlikely to be ready for the Giants' wild-card game in Green Bay, ESPN reports.
His initial timetable after groin surgery put his return in the next couple weeks, so if all goes well he could be back in the divisional round or the NFC championship game should the Giants make it that far. He hasn't yet been ruled out for this week's game, but he hasn't practiced yet and would be a long shot to play.
