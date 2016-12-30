Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Out Sunday
Pierre-Paul (sports hernia) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Pierre-Paul was initially ruled out for six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his sports hernia four weeks ago. He'll need a good week of recovery in order to have a chance at playing in the Giants' wildcard playoff game next week. Kerry Wynn will continue to start at defensive end opposite Olivier Vernon while Pierre-Paul is out.
