Pierre-Paul (sports hernia) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Pierre-Paul was initially ruled out for six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his sports hernia four weeks ago. He'll need a good week of recovery in order to have a chance at playing in the Giants' wildcard playoff game next week. Kerry Wynn will continue to start at defensive end opposite Olivier Vernon while Pierre-Paul is out.

