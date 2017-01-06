Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ruled out for wild-card playoff game
Pierre-Paul (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Packers.
Pierre-Paul missed each of the past four games after going under the knife to repair a sports hernia in early December. Kerry Wynn will continue to start in his absence.
